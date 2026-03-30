Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Reach 4.732 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of $10.7 Billion

As of March 29, 2026 at 6:00pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 4,732,082 ETH at $2,005 per ETH (NASDAQ: COIN), 197 Bitcoin (BTC), $200 million stake in Beast Industries, $102 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash of $961 million. Bitmine's ETH holdings are 3.92% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

"As the Iran war enters its 5th week, ETH and crypto outperformed the broader market with ETH outperforming equities by 1,160bp. This is a marked contrast to Gold (a traditional store of value), which has underperformed by more than 750 basis points. Crypto is demonstrating itself to be a good 'war time' store of value," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

"The inverse correlation of crypto (and equities) to oil has been increasing and is at the highest levels in the past year. This is logical. Until equity markets become comfortable with the future trajectory of oil prices, rising oil is a headwind for equities and crypto. And in a sense, the crypto winter likely ends when the upside risk to oil prices peaks," continued Lee.

"Bitmine has maintained the increased pace of ETH buys in each of the past four weeks, as our base case is ETH is in the final stages of the 'mini-crypto winter.' In the past week, we acquired 71,179 ETH compared to an average of 45k to 50k weekly prior to that," stated Lee.

Bitmine announced the official launch of MAVAN (the Made in American VAlidator Network), the institutional grade staking platform. While MAVAN was originally developed to support Bitmine's own Ethereum treasury, MAVAN intends to expand to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure. A portion of Bitmine's ETH is already staked on the MAVAN platform.

As of March 29, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 3,142,643 ($6.3 billion at $2,005 per ETH). "Bitmine has staked more ETH than other entities in the world. At scale (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), the ETH staking reward is $266 million annually (using 2.80% 7-day BMNR yield)," stated Lee.

"Annualized staking revenues are now $177 million. And this 3.1 million ETH is about 66% of the 4.7 million ETH held by Bitmine. The CESR (Composite Ethereum Staking Rate, administered by Quatrefoil) is 2.79%, while Bitmine's own staking operations generated a 7-day yield of 2.80% (annualized)," continued Lee.

Bitmine crypto holding reigns as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), which owns 762,099 BTC valued at $51 billion. Bitmine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

Bitmine is one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $920 million (5-day average, as of March 27, 2026), ranking #100 in the US, behind Freeport McMoRan (rank #99) and ahead of Delta Airlines (rank #101) among 5,704 US-listed stocks (statista.com and Fundstrat research).

The GENIUS Act and Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

The Chairman's message can be found here: https://www.Bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

The Fiscal Full Year 2025 Earnings presentation and corporate presentation can be found here: https://Bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://Bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About Bitmine

Bitmine (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) is a Bitcoin miner with operations in the US. The company is deploying its excess capital to be the leading Ethereum Treasury company in the world, implementing an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. Guided by its philosophy of "the alchemy of 5%," the Company is committed to ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, leveraging native protocol-level activities including staking and decentralized finance mechanisms. The Company launched MAVAN (Made-in America VAlidator Network), a dedicated staking infrastructure for Bitmine assets, in 2026.

For additional details, follow on X:

https://x.com/bitmnr

https://x.com/fundstrat

https://x.com/bmnrintern

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition and staking, the long-term value of Ethereum, continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including Bitmine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; Bitmine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations and proposed future business; the competitive environment of Bitmine's business; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Bitmine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Bitmine's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 21, 2025, as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Bitmine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Bitmine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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