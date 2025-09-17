BitGo Expands European Offering to Include Regulated Trading Services

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced that its subsidiary, BitGo Europe GmbH ("BitGo Europe") has received approval for the extension of its licence from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to expand its European offering to include regulated crypto trading services operating out of Frankfurt, Germany.

BitGo Expands European Offering to Include Secure, Regulated Trading Services

European institutional investors are now able to leverage BitGo's comprehensive crypto OTC trading desk and high-performance electronic trading platform for seamless spot trading across thousands of digital assets and stablecoins in the EU. Investors will have aggregated access to dozens of liquidity sources, including top-tier market makers and exchanges, enabling them to trade at competitive prices with quality execution.

After this extension of its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license, first received from BaFin in May 2025, BitGo Europe now offers European investors a comprehensive suite of crypto custody, staking, transfer, and crypto trading services.

"We are thrilled to bolster our European platform and enable our clients to trade seamlessly, competitively, and confidently," said Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo. "By combining our institutional-grade custody solution with seamless, high-performance execution, clients will now be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage under MiCA-compliant, regulated custody. This is a game-changer for any institution looking to operate safely and efficiently in the digital assets markets and a strong step forward for Europe's maturing digital asset ecosystem."

BitGo Europe's crypto trading services are purpose-built to meet the diverse needs of institutions. With this launch, BitGo Europe establishes itself as one of the few regulated custodians offering a cohesive, full-stack platform encompassing custody, trading, staking and settlement. This empowers institutions to deploy capital more efficiently without compromising on security, delivering the infrastructure needed to thrive in the digital asset space.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

