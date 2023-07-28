VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is delighted to announce the listing of its native token BGB on the renowned cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, which will happen on July 31. This strategic move is expected to further boost liquidity, accessibility, and the overall value and utility of the BGB token. Traders will be able to engage in seamless BGB/USDT trading on MEXC, accessing a broader range of opportunities and privileges.

Bitget's Native Token BGB to Be Listed on MEXC, Ushering in Heights of Price and Liquidity

With a circulating supply of 1,400,000,000 BGB and a total supply of 2,000,000,000, BGB plays a pivotal role in Bitget's ecosystem. The token offers users exclusive privileges and a variety of rights on the Bitget exchange, encompassing fee discounts, access to high-quality tokens through Launchpad and Launchpool participation, the ability to Super Airdrop , and much more.

The decision to list BGB on MEXC came along with the surging demand for the token in the market, where it has already amassed over 300,000 holders and achieved a total trading volume of more than two billion USD since the beginning of the year. BGB experienced significant price growth, reaching an all-time high of over 0.51 USDT in February and was the best-performing exchange token in H1 2023, outpacing BTC.

This remarkable surge in BGB's value can be attributed to Bitget's successful and steady growth. With a rising share in both the spot and derivatives trading markets and a reputation for high financial security, Bitget has garnered significant traction. Additionally, Bitget's impressive track record of listing over 180 coins in 2023 and boasting the best Launchpad performance, with an ATH average ROI of 41.9x, have strengthened the use cases and attractiveness for BGB.

The updated BGB whitepaper , released in April, revealed exciting new features in development, including the BGB lottery, trial fund for futures trading, and exclusive earning services. Additionally, the team is actively considering a BGB buyback and burn mechanism, aimed at reducing the token's circulating supply and bolstering its overall value. In May, Bitget introduced yet another innovative feature called "Super Airdrop" for its platform token, BGB. This feature offers eligible BGB holders the opportunity to receive airdrops of any new crypto assets listed on the Bitget platform.

In addition to the developments of BGB functionalities, Bitget's continuous growth and influence in the cryptocurrency market also serve as key drivers for the demand and price performance of BGB. According to TokenInsight's Crypto Exchange Report Q2 2023 , Bitget ranks the fourth in trading volume among all CEXs, and its market share increased by 1.81% to 8.7%, the second-highest increase among the Top5 CEXs. Bitget experienced a significant increase in market share in both the spot market and open interest, solidifying its position as a leading player in the industry.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, commented on the listing:

"The listing of BGB on MEXC is a testament to the recognition and achievements of Bitget in the dynamic crypto space. As we continue to expand our ecosystem in both the CeFi and DeFi realms, enhancing BGB's visibility and utility remains one of our top priorities. We are excited to unlock new possibilities and reach a broader audience through this strategic collaboration with MEXC."

BGB is now available for public exchange and trade on MEXC, along with Bitfinex and Bitget, with a total daily trading volume of $10 million. The Bitget team is continuing to explore future listing opportunities for BGB in the coming months.

