VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, proudly announces the victorious teams of its Under 30 Virtual Hackathon , a dynamic initiative within the Blockchain4Youth CSR program. The competition, which unfolded from August 12 to September 24, 2023, witnessed outstanding innovation in the realms of AI and blockchain.

Bitget's Blockchain4Youth U30 Hackathon Unveils Winners: Nurturing Young AI and Blockchain Innovators

With a robust collaboration between Bitget and industry leaders, including Bitget Wallet , Foresight Ventures and HackerEarth, the U30 Hackathon offered a total prize pool of $40,000, attracting over 1,000 teams of young talents who showcased remarkable creativity and technological acumen. The judging panel for this event consisted of Bitget's internal blockchain experts, ensuring that the winning submissions demonstrated not only innovation but also the viability and impact required for real-world applications.

The competition involved three captivating themes:

Trustless Infrastructure for AI: Contestants demonstrated their innovative skills by creating a trustless infrastructure for AI, ensuring secure and private AI applications using zero-knowledge proofs (zkp) and zk-SNARKs. Their solutions also empowered developers with zero-knowledge proofs and zero-knowledge proofs empowered AI DApps and zkml (zero-knowledge machine learning), enabling secure and private machine learning applications using blockchain technology. AIGC and Web3 Gaming: The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, but it faces challenges in scalability, security, and transparency. Participants developed solutions that leveraged AIGC and blockchain technology to revolutionize Web 3 gaming, enhancing immersion and trust for players. AI Marketplace: With AI and ML gaining popularity, ensuring secure and private AI applications is crucial. Participants in this challenge created an AI marketplace that ensured the secure and transparent exchange of AI algorithms and data with the help of blockchain technology .

Winners emerged in distinct categories below, each receiving $10,000 in recognition of their exceptional work:

Impact to Blockchain Community : Lilium, for their innovative carbon offset program that employs blockchain to verify carbon credits.

: Lilium, for their innovative carbon offset program that employs blockchain to verify carbon credits. Most Creative Solution : Grease Pencil, creators of an AI-infused storyboard builder.

: Grease Pencil, creators of an AI-infused storyboard builder. Most Viable Solution : Explore the World, developers of an NFT-based game where businesses offer coupons on NFTs for collecting and using.

: Explore the World, developers of an NFT-based game where businesses offer coupons on NFTs for collecting and using. Best Design: Derma 360, for their AI-powered skin problem diagnosing pen.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed her delight at the results, saying, "This Hackathon exemplifies the creativity and potential of our future leaders and is deeply aligned with Bitget's overarching Blockchain4Youth initiative, which seeks to inspire blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption among young individuals. The ideas and innovations presented here will undoubtedly shape the future of the crypto and blockchain industries."

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247771/Bitget_s_Blockchain4Youth_U30_Hackathon_Unveils_Winners_Nurturing_Young_AI_Blockchain.jpg

SOURCE Bitget