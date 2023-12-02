Bitget To List Carbon Browser (CSIX) in Spot Market and Innovation Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of CSIX, the native token of Carbon Browser - one of the fastest WEB3 browsers. The WEB3 browser token CSIX will be listed on Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone to expand Bitget's spot trading spectrum, offering its users access to emerging and community-driven digital assets.

Carbon Browser is an open-source, fast, private and secure Web3 browser developed by Carbon Browser X Labs. Launched in 2016 the product is developed on a customized version of Chromium, offering faster web browsing and better user security protection. Users can utilise their privacy-first features such as protection against ad-tracking, and higher performance with fast page loading, along with access to built-in crypto wallet and more. The browser has been designed to be user-friendly and accessible even to crypto beginners.

Carbon Browser is working on delivering an extensive WEB3 browser experience with integrated wallet, ability to store cryptocurrencies, swap and bridge functionalities. This includes Web3 applications such as crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, dApps, as well as Web2 applications such as ChatGPT.

"In the quest of providing easy access to high potential crypto ecosystems, we're focused on listing projects with real-world use cases. In this era of intense computer usage, browsers that give better output and performance will accelerate web3's adoption. With these types of listings, we provide a broader range of use cases for emerging tokens in Bitget's ecosystem," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

Deposits for CSIX tokens are open now and trading in the spot market of the platform will be available from 11:00 December 4 (UTC). Upon listing, users can trade CSIX with 150+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget's industry-leading, fast, and secure trading platform. To buy trending and newly listed tokens such as CSIX users can use debit/credit cards, bank transfers and other multi-currency payment methods. For more information on trading CSIX, please visit the official announcement.

