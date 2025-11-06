VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has seen its US Stock Futures trading volume rocket past $1 billion, doubling its momentum in just two weeks. The milestone reflects strong market adoption of Bitget's stock-linked derivatives and the growing demand for tokenized exposure to traditional financial assets.

Bitget Stock Futures Surpass $1 Billion in Cumulative Trading Volume

The surge coincides with a historic rally in US equities driven by artificial intelligence advancements and a robust Q3 earnings season. Traders on Bitget have shown particular interest in AI and technology leaders, with Tesla (TSLA), Strategy (MSTR), Apple (APPL) emerging as the top three most traded assets, recording cumulative volumes of $380 million, $262 million, and $87 million, respectively.

Launched back in September, Bitget's USDT-margined perpetual futures allow traders to access derivatives on 25 leading US stocks, including Apple, Amazon, Meta, and NVIDIA, with up to 25x leverage and competitive fees at or below 0.06%. The listings offer exposure to some of the world's most influential companies across technology, finance, consumer goods, and industrial sectors, all within a crypto-native trading environment.

Building on this success, Bitget expanded its stock-linked product suite with the addition of NFLXUSDT, FUTUUSDT, JDUSDT, RDDTUSDT, and QQQUSDT stock index perpetual futures, further strengthening its portfolio of Real World Asset (RWA) products for global traders.

"Crossing the $1 billion mark in such a short time shows how fast traders are embracing stock futures as part of a unified digital trading experience," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "It's a signal that the line between traditional markets and digital assets is disappearing, and our Universal Exchange model is where that convergence is happening first."

The introduction of Stock Futures complements Bitget's broader UEX framework, which integrates centralized, decentralized, and tokenized markets within a single platform. This approach allows users to express equity views, hedge positions, and deploy strategies within a capital-efficient, 24/7 derivatives infrastructure that retains full crypto-native execution and transparency.

As tokenization and around-the-clock trading models gain global traction, Bitget's rapid momentum underscores its leadership in shaping the future of multi-asset trading. One where stocks, digital assets, and on-chain instruments coexist seamlessly.

