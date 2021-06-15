Bitget rewarding 1 BTC to celebrate the launching of Quanto Swap contract

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World's top derivatives exchange Bitget announced to show appreciation to their community users, the platform will launch event by rewarding with 0.0005 BTC to users. At the same time, Bitget will also host the Quanto Swap contract trading competition from June 15th to June 22nd (UTC+8), and users who received airdrop rewards will be automatically signed up for the trading competition.

Bitget will reward a total of 1 BTC in the event to users globally. Users can proceed to the event announcement page to fill in the registration form and submit the UID to receive 0.005 BTC airdrop reward. Airdrop rewards will be credited to participating users' Quanto Swap contract BTC accounts on the June 15 (UTC+8). At the same time, this airdrop reward can be used as margins and support for all Quanto Swap contracts.

The trading competition will be officially open for registration on June 15 (UTC+8). KYC verified users stand a chance to win the total prize pool worth of 100,000 USDT and also to compete for the grand prize. After the event ended, the total trading volume will be finalized in the prize pool sharing among the top 50 users who participated. The top three users will share 30,000 USDT, 25,000 USDT, and 20,000 USDT respectively which the 4th-10th users will share 15,000 USDT and lastly the 11th-50th users will share 10,000 USDT according to the trading volume.

In addition, during the event which users who had traded 100,000 USDT in the Quanto Swap contract will qualify to participate in an additional 20,000 USDT contract. During the event, newly registered users who invite friends and complete a successful trade in Quanto Swap contract will be rewarded with 30 BFT per account basis.

In the first half of this year, in order to meet the trading needs of more users and improve the user experience, Bitget launched the Quanto Swap contract. Any single currency can be used as a margin for multiple trading pairs at the same time, saving the hassle to exchange between digital currency. Designated currency used in margin will also be reflected in settlement which make it extremely easy when performing a trade.

After launching Bitget Quanto Swap contract, it attracted massive users to trade. Currently, the platform support BTC, ETH, and XRP as contract margins. The in charge of Bitget said, "The Quanto Swap contract is a masterpiece launched this year globally and strive forward providing users with more valuable trading tools and products. Bitget will always prioritize user first."

About Bitget

Bitget was founded in July 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore. It has more than 1.5 million registered users worldwide, with an average daily trading volume of 5.6 billion US dollars, and its contract trading volume ranks among the top five in the world. It has been listed in one of the world's largest market-listed platforms CMC. In July 2020, Bitget completed estimated tens millions of US dollars investment led by SNK, and its current valuation is 1 billion US dollars.

