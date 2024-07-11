VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released the quarterly transparency report for Q2 2024 showcasing the company's progress in the year so far. Q2 2024, Bitget experienced a substantial increase in website traffic, seeing a nearly 50% rise, which brought in a surge of 10M monthly visitors.

Bitget Q2 Report Highlights $700M Capital Inflow and nearly 50% Rise in Traffic

The exchange's inflow of funds increased. Data from the Bitget Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) page indicates that in the first 6 months, the amount of users' BTC, USDT, and ETH surged by 73%, 80%, and 153% respectively, equaling approximately $700 million in capital inflow. The growth was complemented by the addition of 2.9 million new users to the platform, aligning with its expanding reach and world-class crypto trading solutions. The spot trading volume on Bitget increased by over 10%, from $28B in Q1 to $32B in Q2.

Bitget continued to innovate with the launch of two new initial token listing products, PoolX and Pre-market . PoolX introduced a new staking platform allowing users to earn tokens by staking BGB and USDT, while Pre-market enabled trading for tokens not yet officially listed on major exchanges. These products saw the launch of a combined total of 100+ projects, providing more high-potential offerings and attracting significant user participation.

In June BGB recorded tremendous growth as the best-performing CEX token. BGB was also ranked in the Top 10 cryptocurrencies by Forbes recently. Additionally, CCData's latest H2 Outlook Report projected that Bitget had the largest market share growth amongst CEXs amounting to 38.4% from H2 2023 to H1 2024, while most other counterparts experienced a slight drop.

A major highlight of the quarter was the partnership with three Turkish national athletes – Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling), Samet Gümüş (Boxing), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball) – as part of the #MakeItCount Lionel Messi campaign. The athletes, embodying perseverance and passion represented the campaign's essence, aiming to motivate audiences to achieve new heights and make lasting impacts. This move was also a part of Bitget's rapid expansion in Turkey.

In collaboration with Foresight Ventures, Bitget also launched a $20M TON Ecosystem Fund to support early-stage projects building on The Open Network (TON). This initiative was to accelerate innovation and development within the TON ecosystem, aligning with the broader goal of driving mass adoption of crypto at Bitget.

"Q2 2024 has been a pivotal period for Bitget. Our collaboration with Turkish athletes along with significant growth in users and website traffic is a part of our global expansion. We appreciate our community's support and will continue to build for the future of Web3," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

The exchange continues to maintain its proof-of-reserves , with the latest report highlighting reserve ratios well above 100% for all major assets. Additionally, Bitget's Protection Fund , now valued at approximately $420M+, stands as one of the largest in the industry, providing an extra layer of security for users. In addition to this, Bitget Research put out a report which spoke about how deepfake crypto crimes may account for 70% of all crypto crimes, while it's also planning to run an anti-scam campaign in Vietnam. Along with this, Bitget also partnered up with Sumsub to bring tighter security for its 25M users.

As Bitget looks ahead to Q3 2024, the platform remains focused on enhancing its ecosystem, delivering value to its users, and supporting the broader growth of the crypto industry. With continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and strong layers of security, Bitget closed its last quarter, reaching new positive milestones.

To read in-depth on Bitget's Q2 performance, tap into the report here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459015/Bitget_Q2_Report_Highlights__700M_Capital_Inflow_50__Rise_Traffic.jpg