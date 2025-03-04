Bitget Protection Fund Hits $623M Valuation in February 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has announced that its Protection Fund maintained an average valuation of $623 million in February 2025. The fund, designed to provide financial security for users during volatile market conditions, continues to demonstrate its resilience and importance through a volatile market.

In a challenging month for crypto, Bitcoin experienced sharp price swings, fueled by macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory developments. Despite these challenges, Bitget's Protection Fund remains strong, reaching a high of $665 million and a low of $545 million, averaging a value of $623 million against a backdrop of volatile price movements. Launched in 2022 with an initial commitment of $300 million, the Protection Fund has grown steadily, offering users enhanced security and maintaining playing its vital role as a reliable safeguard for user assets.

"The strong performance of our Protection Fund despite fluctuating market conditions reflects our commitment to prioritising user asset protection." said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to strengthening our fund, enhancing security measures, to ensure our users have the confidence to trade in any market condition.".

This latest valuation reflects Bitget's robust risk management framework, which ensures the fund remains well-capitalized to protect user assets even during heightened market activity. The fund's performance in February aligns with broader market trends, including increased geopolitical exposure and regulatory shifts that continue to impact the crypto ecosystem.

In addition to the Protection Fund, Bitget's Proof of Reserves maintains a 1:1 reserve ratio, further reinforcing transparency and trust. Recently, Bitget was announced on the list of top trusted crypto platforms by Forbes. These initiatives collectively position Bitget as a leading exchange that prioritizes user security and confidence in an ever-changing market environment.

For detailed Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves reports, visit here.

