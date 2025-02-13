Bitget Lists Pi Network (PI) in the Innovation, Web3 and Public Chain Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of the trending memecoin Pi Network (PI) on its platform. Trading of PI/USDT will commence on 20 February 2025, 8:00 (UTC) , with deposits open and withdrawals available.

Pi Network is a smartphone-based mining project launched in 2019. Unlike the traditional mining process requiring energy-intensive hardware and a lot of energy, Pi Network creates innovative mobile mining mechanisms, enabling users to earn Pi tokens with the single tap of a button in its mobile app. This solution simplifies the mining process and makes crypto accessible to more people.

Pi Network has introduced a strong user referral mechanism which leads to a large userbase of the ecosystem. This referral system allows members to earn more coins based on how many people sign up using their referral code. Currently, 19 million Pioneers have successfully completed the procedures, while 10 million have migrated to the mainnet.

The PI listing further enriches the portfolio of assets available in the Innovation, Web3 and Public Chain Zone. Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

