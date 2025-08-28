Bitget Lists AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, META, MCD RWA Index Perpetual Futures

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the official addition of AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, META, MCD RWA Index perpetual futures, expanding its range of Real World Asset (RWA) products for global traders. Bitget users can access these contracts with leverage of up to 10x.

The perpetual futures contracts are settled in USDT, with a tick size of 0.01 and isolated margin mode. They operate on a 24/5 schedule, trading from Monday 12:00 AM to Saturday 12:00 AM (UTC-4), with hourly funding fee settlements. While trading is available throughout the week, contracts will be closed during public holidays when underlying markets are inactive, ensuring fair price alignment with traditional markets.

This new RWA Index futures product allows traders to gain on-chain exposure to some of the world's largest companies, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, and McDonald's, all while leveraging the flexibility of crypto derivatives. The listing showcases Bitget's continued effort to diversify its product lineup, bridging traditional financial markets with digital assets and enabling more strategies for retail and institutional traders alike.

Bitget continues to prioritize transparency, security, and product innovation across its derivatives ecosystem. While RWA Index perpetual futures currently do not support Unified Account trading, the exchange will continue to evaluate upgrades based on user demand and evolving market conditions.

Users can trade the new perpetual contracts directly through the official Bitget website or mobile app, with support for automated trading bots for enhanced execution efficiency.

For full details, users can visit here .

