Bitget Introduces Arabic Support for Crypto Trading In Middle-East And North African Countries

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched Arabic lingual support for over eleven Middle-Eastern and North African countries accessible on its mobile application and website.

With Arabic language support, Bitget provides broader access to Arabic-speaking audiences. The lingual support for MENA-based Bitget users will provide smoother learning processes and excellent communication to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

This move aligns with Bitget providing support for Fiat gateways in the Middle East region for seven currencies, including Dinars, Riyals and Ouguiyas. In July, the platform announced it plans to further advance its audience as it targets the Middle East as the next region for business expansion due to its dynamic growth.

"Our expansion plans of growing in the Middle East and North Africa have now advanced into building user-centric products for the region. We're listening to our users' demands and delivering features as per their preferences. With the Arabic language Bitget App, we're providing easy access to people who want to learn and thrive in crypto," says Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

Users can now trade cryptocurrencies in over 12 Middle Eastern currencies and over 590 tokens listed on Bitget. The language support extends to utilizing P2P, Earn, Futures, Copy-trading, and more features on Bitget.

Additionally, as the platform prioritizes providing a smooth trading experience, Bitget users in the Middle East will benefit from zero fees for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through Bitget P2P, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience for traders.

Bitget is exploring license applications in order to operate in target Middle East markets. Gaining proper licenses and regulatory approval is a top priority to support expansion and allow the company to open regional offices. Bitget has been scaling its operational reach globally in recent months, including the registration as VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) in Poland and similar crypto registration in Lithuania. The new expansion plan in the Middle East region aligns with Bitget's vision of spreading crypto's mass adoption.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

