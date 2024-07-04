VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its strategic partnership with Alchemy Pay to provide seamless and secure crypto payment solutions for Polish złoty (PLN) via BLIK . This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the accessibility and ease of purchasing crypto through PLN in Poland.

Bitget Integrates BLIK For Easy Crypto Conversions With Polish Złoty (PLN)

BLIK is a renowned payment system provider in Poland which allows instant payments and cash withdrawals using only the user's standard mobile banking app. By integrating BLIK into Bitget's platform through Alchemy Pay, users can now buy crypto with PLN instantly, avoiding delays and complexities. Poland-based users on Bitget will benefit from competitive rates when buying crypto, ensuring users get the best rates for transactions. In addition to this, the security measures provided by BLIK ensure Bitget users' transactions are safe and secure.

"Bitget as a licensed VASP in Poland serves its users with best-in-industry crypto trading products, lowering entry barrier and ensuring highest standards of security," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "The integration of BLIK makes crypto transactions easier and more accessible for all our Polish users."

With the new integration, Polish users can now buy crypto with PLN instantly, benefit from competitive rates, and experience the ease of use provided by BLIK through the Bitget platform. This collaboration marks yet another step in Bitget's mission to make crypto accessible to the masses while maintaining high security and easy crypto-to-fiat channels.

To get started, users can head to the Bitget app or website, select the preferred crypto to purchase, choose BLIK as payment method, and enter the purchase requirements to complete the transaction. This process ensures that buying crypto is as simple as a few clicks, providing a user-friendly experience for both novice and pro-traders alike.

This is not the first time Bitget has introduced accessibility for seamless purchases of crypto via fiat. Previously, it launched a strategic partnership with Onramp Money through which users can now buy crypto with INR using UPI and IMPS, with NGN, AED, and MXN through bank transfers, and with VND via VietQR.

In May 2023, Bitget announced its successful registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland. This aligned with Bitget's vision of expanding its presence in the European Union (EU) region, while also complying with all applicable local and international legislation and regulatory standards. As a registered VASP, Bitget operates legally within the Polish market, providing its users with a more secure and transparent trading experience. Bitget has established the highest standards of compliance and regulatory oversight, which is essential in building trust with its users and stakeholders.

The new integration of Blik payment opens doors for more Polish users to buy crypto on a safe, regulated and secure platform such as Bitget in Poland.

To buy crypto using PLN via Blik, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

