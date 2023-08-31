Bitget Enhances Institutional Investor Services via Partnership with Accredited Data Provider CCData

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is excited to announce its strategic integration with CCData , the leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset data. This collaboration propels Bitget's commitment to excellence by delivering comprehensive data solutions tailored for institutional investors.

Bitget Forms Unparalleled Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Data Access with CCData

As institutional interest in digital assets continues to rise, market data integrity and accuracy become paramount. In response to the growing demands of this sector, Bitget now gives institutional investors access to both real-time and historical market data , powered by a FCA-authorised benchmark administrator.

CCData stands as a cornerstone of trust within the institutional data sector, celebrated for its expansive coverage and industry-leading data products. This partnership empowers Bitget users by granting them seamless access to CCData's robust data infrastructure, linked with reputable financial data providers, including the esteemed LSEG Data (formerly Refinitiv). This integration bestows Bitget users with insights gleaned from institutional-grade data, thereby amplifying the efficacy of their trading operations.

Beyond the enhanced data exposure, the Bitget-CCData collaboration strategically aligns with numerous application programming interfaces (APIs). This connectivity not only bolsters Bitget's institutional reach but also facilitates exposure across a diverse array of financial data sources, products and platforms. Through this integration, Bitget users can unlock extensive data insights , refining their market analysis and empowering nimble investment decisions.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget highlighted the partnership's significance for users:

"Our partnership with CCData heralds a new era of institutional-grade data exposure for our users. This venture not only amplifies our platform's capabilities but also endows our users with a competitive edge within the dynamic digital asset landscape. Armed with premium data and API connectivity, Bitget users are primed to seize institutional-level opportunities and optimize their investment strategies."

"As the digital asset sector continues to grow, it is paramount that market participants have access to high-quality trading platforms and reliable digital asset data. The integration of Bitget into CCData's robust data infrastructure not only expands our industry-leading coverage of digital asset exchanges, but also allows market participants to seamlessly access and incorporate accurate, actionable digital asset data into their trading decisions," stated Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CCData.

This symbiotic collaboration epitomizes Bitget's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services to its institutional clientele. By harnessing CCData's robust infrastructure and expansive network, Bitget aspires to ascend as the go-to platform for institutional investors seeking an unmatched digital asset market experience.

The integration of CCData's tools is directed towards enhancing the array of Bitget's existing products tailored for institutional investors, encompassing solutions for off-exchange settlement and asset custody .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with copy trading services. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, Bitget is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. The exchange seeks to inspire individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

About CCData

CCData is an FCA-authorised benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional-grade digital asset data and settlement indices. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CCData provides a comprehensive and granular overview of the market across trade, derivatives, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

For more information, please visit https://ccdata.io .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198734/Bitget_Forms_Unparalleled_Institutional_Grade_Digital_Asset_Data_Access_CCData.jpg

SOURCE Bitget