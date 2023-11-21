Bitget Builders Launches Limited Edition NFTs to Honour Dedicated Contributors

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces the launch of its highly-anticipated limited edition NFTs for Bitget Builders, a tribute to the dedication and passion of its core contributors. This move demonstrates Bitget's gratitude to its Builders, offering exclusive benefits through the NFTs.

Underlining its commitment to the community, Bitget Builders commemorates its devoted members with the first limited release of 500 NFTs, each accompanied by an array of unique benefits designed to reward the Core Builders for their significant contributions and express appreciation for their unwavering support.

"The launch of these limited edition NFTs is a testament to our gratitude for the relentless efforts and passion of our core contributors," says Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "We believe profoundly in the power of youth and their potential as the future leaders of the crypto industry. Simultaneously, we are dedicated to offering even more benefits for our valued Builders, enhancing their engagement within the Bitget ecosystem and creating an environment where they can thrive."

These limited edition NFTs offer an array of exclusive benefits, including an Exclusive PASS card (whitelist share), regular sharing of market trends and cutting-edge value investments, premium merchandise, and the enjoyment of airdrop earnings. Looking ahead, Bitget is committed to further empowering its community through NFTs, ensuring that its Builders continue to derive core values and benefits from their association with Bitget.

Bitget Builders Program is a pivotal component of the Blockchain4Youth charity project. This program is designed to attract young talents and provide them with comprehensive education, and training in crypto, blockchain, and Web3, along with invaluable industry experiences. Through this initiative, Bitget aims to inspire and empower the next generation of crypto leaders, fostering a resilient community in the ever-evolving blockchain landscape.

The success of the initial phase of the Builders Program has paved the way for the launch of the second phase of the Bitget Builders Program. As part of the expanded program, Bitget aims to recruit over 100 young talents globally, offering them comprehensive education, training, and invaluable industry experiences in the fields of crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

Furthermore, the Bitget Builders Program aims to deeply integrate the Builders into the Bitget ecosystem, fostering a robust crypto community hand in hand with Bitget. The program also plans to extend its impact and nurture the next generation of crypto leaders through the Bitget Builders Global Tour. This innovative initiative empowers devoted builders to organize impactful offline events across 20 different countries, drawing local communities closer to the world of blockchain and the Bitget ecosystem.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

