VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web 3 company, today announces the appointment of Gracy Chen as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective in May 2024, succeeding Sandra Lou, who will be leaving the platform to pursue her own business goals. With over 10 years of experience in business management, marketing, and investment, Gracy proves herself to be a leading female entrepreneur in the crypto world.

Bitget Appoints Gracy Chen as CEO

Since 2014, as a notable TV host, Gracy found herself increasingly drawn into the dynamic world of blockchain technology, hence, cryptocurrencies through her interactions with knowledgeable guests like Tim Draper. Each interview not only enriched her show but also deepened her fascination with this emerging field. Her growing passion for the subject soon evolved to invest in several crypto startups, including Bitkeep (currently Bitget Wallet), the largest Web 3 multi-chain wallet in Asia.

In June 2022, Gracy joined Bitget as its first Managing Director (MD), leading Bitget's growth strategies as the platform accelerates its global expansion plan. Over the past two years, her exceptional ability to manage and inspire multinational decentralized teams has been instrumental in navigating the fast-paced and highly competitive cryptocurrency landscape. One of her most remarkable achievements was co-leading the strategy that quadrupled Bitget's user base through partnerships with legendary footballer Leo Messi as well as the establishment of a robust global affiliate network. This solidified Bitget's position as a top-five crypto exchange and Web 3 platform.

"I'm extremely honored to step into the role of CEO at Bitget," said Gracy Chen. "Over the past six years, with the robust foundation we've built and an incredible team by my side, Bitget has transformed into a leading crypto platform. By consistently innovating in product offerings and creating value for our 25 million users, Bitget has risen to become a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform. I'm thrilled to continue to be part of shaping this industry that is on the edge of innovation, empowering the future of digital finance. It's a privilege to lead such a dynamic group and I can't wait to steer our global expansion to new heights!"

Gracy is also advocating for a more diverse and inclusive crypto industry by leading two Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives at Bitget. She spearheaded the launch of the #Blockchain4Youth campaign in May 2023, aiming to drive Web 3 adoption by inspiring the younger generation to embrace crypto and blockchain. The activity partnered with over 50 educational institutions and benefits over 6,000 young talents in just one year. As a key initiator of Bitget's #Blockchain4Her initiative, her vision for a sustainable future involves integrating inclusivity and gender diversity into the blockchain industry, ensuring females have equal opportunities and representation in this transformative sector.

Beyond her responsibilities at Bitget, Gracy is proactively seeking opportunities to contribute to the cryptocurrency field. As a columnist for major publications such as Forbes and Cointelegraph, she has published over 50 articles to introduce blockchain to the public. She is also known as a judge of the first reality crypto TV show Killer Whales, a program co-created by Hollywood producers. The show aims to discover promising Web 3 projects and empower them to make a real-life impact. Her contributions earned her recognition as a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum in 2015, and she was elected to the Forbes Business Council in 2023.

Gracy holds a Bachelor's Degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and an MBA degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

