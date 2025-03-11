Bitget Announces Pre-Market Trading for PAWS(PAWS)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has introduced PAWS(PAWS) to its pre-market trading platform, allowing users to engage in PAWS transactions ahead of its official spot market debut.

image

Bitget's pre-market trading platform allows users to engage in over-the-counter transactions of new tokens before their official listing. This feature offers a peer-to-peer marketplace where buyers and sellers can negotiate prices. Participants can secure coins at favorable prices, allowing for optimized investments without the immediate need for sellers to possess the coins. This innovative approach enhances flexibility and creates strategic opportunities for traders seeking to optimize their positions before an asset's wider availability.

PAWS is a popular mini-game on Telegram where users can earn PAWS tokens by completing simple tasks. Developed by the same team behind other successful Telegram games like Notcoin and Dogs, PAWS is both a game and an airdrop platform, allowing users to collect rewards just by engaging with the app. As of November 12th 2024, after just two weeks since its launch, the project has attracted over 32 million users. The addition of PAWS reflects Bitget's commitment to broadening its offerings and introducing projects with strong communities and large userbase.

Bitget's pre-market platform has facilitated early access to over 150 high-profile projects since April 2024, providing a unique opportunity for investors to engage with emerging tokens at an early stage. These initiatives have consistently aligned with Bitget's focus on supporting the growth of blockchain ecosystems, enabling users to engage with innovative projects across Ethereum, Solana, Base, TON, and other leading platforms.

For more information and to participate in the pre-market trading of PAWS(PAWS) , visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638928/image.jpg