Bitfinex Removes Minimum Equity Requirement Opening Professional Standard Trading to Everyone

From today, Bitfinex has removed its US10,000 minimum equity threshold, opening the world's most advanced trading platform to everyone.

The update comes in response to overwhelming demand over the past six months from a wide variety of traders seeking to access the unique professional experience available at Bitfinex, but without requiring the upfront equity.

Bitfinex has continued to develop its technology and infrastructure consistent with its reputation as the most sophisticated trading platform available. This includes migrating onto self-designed, dedicated servers with premium hardware for advanced security and lowest latency.

Realising the appetite for access from a broader range of traders, Bitfinex has been working to tailor its offering to better suit the needs of all types of accounts. This includes:

Upgraded Support Center - redesigned for a more intuitive user experience, offering automated responses to common queries, and quicker issue resolution. The customer support team has also increased to handle larger enquiry volumes.

New KYC Portal - updated infrastructure to enable the implementation of third party tools making the process more frictionless in the near future.

Santiment Token Information - provides education on every token on the platform to help inform customers.

Jean-Louis van der Velde, CEO at Bitfinex comments:

"We simply could not ignore the increasing level of requests for access to trade on Bitfinex from a wider cohort than our traditional customer base. For the last six months we have been working hard to ready our platform for a new wave of customer accounts and are now in a position to open Bitfinex to a wider audience. By dropping our minimum equity requirement, the only limits are now set by the traders themselves."

Head to www.bitfinex.com to experience professional standard trading with no minimum equity today.

About Bitfinex

Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for professional traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

