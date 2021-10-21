Bitdefender and SFR Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions Across France

New SFR Cybersécurité Platform Offers Advanced Threat Prevention and Detection Capabilities for Business and Consumer Customers

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader and SFR, a leading European internet service provider (ISP), have formed a strategic partnership to deliver advanced cybersecurity capabilities to SFR broadband and mobile customers.

Bitdefender collaborated with SFR to develop SFR Cybersécurité, a cybersecurity platform incorporating technology from Bitdefender Total Security, a market leading antimalware and VPN solution for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. With Cybersécurité, SFR consumer and business customers have advanced protection against a full array of threats such as hard-to-detect malware, crippling ransomware, zero-day threats, phishing attacks, spam and more.

SFR Cybersécurité is managed by the user through a co-branded, Bitdefender-enabled interface. For the backend, SFR manages security subscriptions through Bitdefender's platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

"Cybersecurity is a critical concern and we are committed to the online safety of our customers and believe this new solution will offer a new level of protection against security threats," said Grégory Rabuel, chief executive officer of SFR. "We've chosen to partner with Bitdefender, because the quality of the technologies developed by a recognized cybersecurity leader clearly responds to customers' needs and the company's offering for ISPs was the most versatile we found."

The need for advanced cyber threat protection is at an all-time high. Bitdefender Labs saw a surge in online crime prompted by the sudden shift to working from home over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Bitdefender's 2020 Consumer Threat Landscape Report, there was a 485 percent jump in global ransomware reports last year and a 320 percent rise in global reports of potentially unwanted applications.

"With this partnership Bitdefender and SFR will strengthen cybersecurity for SFR's millions of customers," said Ciprian Istrate, vice president of consumer solutions at Bitdefender. "This partnership highlights Bitdefender's offerings for internet service providers and telcos seeking to optimize future offerings, reduce support costs, expand their portfolio, differentiate themselves and better protect their customers and internal networks."

Bitdefender's flexible platform for ISPs offer a complete cybersecurity ecosystem and can be easily integrated to create customer cybersecurity offers, including IoT security, gateway–level protection with network security, endpoint security and an API and subscription management interface through Bitdefender MSP.

About Altice France - alticefrance.com

Altice France is the leading telecoms-media convergence player in France.

Through SFR, France's second-largest communications services company, Altice France is a telecommunications industry leader serving 25 million customers. Providing a fiber optic network (FTTH / FTTB) of 24 million eligible connections, SFR has launched 5G in France and also covers 99.7% of the population with 4G. SFR has major positions on the entire market, among the public, businesses, local authorities and other telecom companies. Altice France is also a leading media group with iconic brands such as BFM and RMC. In 2020, Altice France achieved a turnover of 10.9 billion euro. Follow the Group's latest news on Twitter: @AlticeFrance.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

Contact:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

+1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833268/Bitdefender_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bitdefender