Bitcoin Tax Startup Koinly Launches In Ireland

- With the Irish tax deadline looming, it can be useful for crypto investors to start getting their finances in order

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koinly.io is a leading cryptocurrency tax solution that automates capital gains reporting for crypto transactions. By linking exchange accounts and wallet addresses with Koinly, investors can get a detailed tax report (related to their crypto earnings) within a matter of minutes. The whole process is relatively straightforward and secure - Koinly only needs read-access to the transaction data, so private keys and other sensitive data is never at risk.

"We realized early on that tax reporting for cryptocurrencies is going to be a major issue - partly due to how difficult it is to consolidate accounts but also due to lack of clarity around regulations. Our aim with Koinly is to make it easy for both investors and accountants to generate tax reports that comply with local laws. Ireland in particular has a unique way of reporting capital gains so existing solutions require a lot of manual work - Koinly solves that," said Robin Singh, founder, Koinly.

The platform currently provides integration support for 33 crypto exchanges as well as 6000+ cryptocurrencies. Some other niche' features that bear mentioning include:

Tax-planning tools that make it easy for investors to preview and reduce their tax liabilities.

Seamless handling of income from Mining, Staking, Masternodes and DeFi platforms.

Over 10 years of historical market data on every cryptocurrency that has ever been traded.

One-click export of capital gains reports , income tax reports and audit logs

Tax agencies are waking up

The crypto economy is worth over £100B so it is no wonder that tax agencies want their fair share. Last month HMRC requested information from crypto exchanges on their users - in an attempt to track down tax avoiders. The USA's tax agency has gone a step further and sent out notices to over 10,000 crypto investors whose details it acquired from Coinbase in 2017. As bitcoin's reach continues to grow, thousands of investors are finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

About Koinly

Founded in 2018 by a former Fintech engineer and University of Manchester alum, Robin Singh, Koinly is a fast-growing crypto tax startup. In the past year alone the company has helped thousands of crypto investors track and generate tax reports for funds worth over $250m.

Website:

https://koinly.io

Linkedin:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/koinly

Twitter

@Koinly1

Contact:

Robin Singh

robin@koinly.io

hello@koinly.io

Related Links

https://koinly.io/



SOURCE Koinly