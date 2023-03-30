Bitcoin SV is now listed on Transak.com

ZUG, Switzerland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce that Bitcoin SV (BSV) token is now available to trade on Transak, a leading global digital currency platform. The listing of BSV on Transak will provide users with easy access to the digital assets, enabling them to buy, store and sell BSV on a platform known for its convenience, security, and reliability in several major regions worldwide.

Transak is a UK-based developer integration service for web3 apps to support fiat-to-crypto deposits and withdrawals. It streamlines buying and selling digital assets, allowing mainstream users and businesses to access blockchain tokens. With its focus on providing a seamless user experience, Transak is available across 160 cryptocurrencies on 75+ blockchains via cards, bank transfers and other payment methods in 150 countries.

BSV's listing on Transak comes when more businesses and individuals embrace digital currencies for payment and investment. The new listing is a clear indication of BSVs continued growth. Designed to be more scalable and efficient, BSV is known for its fast-processing times and low transaction fees, making it an attractive option for businesses and individuals looking for a reliable and affordable payment system. BSV is well-positioned to become a leading player in the digital currency space.

Shawn Ryan, Director of Corporate Relationships – Exchanges, Wallets, for the Bitcoin Association for BSV, said, 'We are thrilled to partner with Transak and to see BSV listed on their platform. This new listing provides more opportunities for BSV users to access and transact with digital currencies easily. We believe this will strengthen BSV's position in the digital currency market and reinforce our commitment to providing our users with a reliable and efficient payment system."

About Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

