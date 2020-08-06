Bitcoin Association to partner with CSDN on Bitcoin SV DevCon: China

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization that works to advance business with Bitcoin SV, today announces the first Chinese-language edition of its popular Bitcoin SV DevCon series will be held August 29-30 in partnership with CSDN and nChain.

The two-day virtual event will be hosted entirely in Chinese and will feature leading figures from China's technology and blockchain communities teaching sessions designed to educate and upskill developers interested in working with the Bitcoin SV blockchain. The weekend-long programme will provide a foundational understanding of the Bitcoin network, in addition to introducing advanced blockchain functionalities including smart contracts, cloud computing implementations and the miner fee economy.

A full schedule for Bitcoin SV DevCon: China is available at

https://bsvdevcon.net/bitcoin-sv-devcon-august-2020

The inaugural Bitcoin SV DevCon was held last month over the weekend of July 18-19, with more than 3,000 attendees participating live. Following a strong response to Bitcoin SV developer initiatives already rolled out this year in partnership with CSDN, Bitcoin SV DevCon: China will meet a growing demand for blockchain education programmes emerging and is the latest sign of Bitcoin Association's strong ongoing commitment to its Chinese-speaking community.

CSDN is the largest IT and software developer community in China, with 31 million users and a top 30 Alexa Global ranking. CSDN's participation will help distribute the Bitcoin SV DevCon: China educational content to a large audience.

Attendance is free and registration is open now at https://bss.csdn.net/m/topic/bsvdevcon

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

"After the success of Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020 last month, Bitcoin Association are delighted to be able to extend our partnership with CSDN to produce our first-ever Chinese language DevCon for the growing Bitcoin SV community in China. There are great opportunities emerging for individuals with the knowledge and skillset to build with Bitcoin and I'm excited to see the development and innovation sure to emerge as a result of the DevCon."

Also speaking on today's announcement, CSDN Founder and Chairman Jiang Tao spoke of the importance of programmes like Bitcoin SV DevCon for developers:

"The 5G age will enhance the advantages of blockchain technology. Over the next decade, the Bitcoin blockchain platform will enable new industrial fields to emerge, meaning that now is a great time for developers to learn more about blockchain technologies."

Lise Li, China Manager for Bitcoin Association, commented on the organization's commitment to bringing further opportunities for China's Bitcoin SV community:

"Bitcoin SV developer initiatives have been a key goal for Bitcoin Association this year, which we've taken to implementing in China through a host of different measures, including the creation of the Bitcoin SV Developer Zone with CSDN, a series of Chinese-language webinars, and now, Bitcoin SV DevCon. Many innovative businesses and developers in China are working on blockchain solutions as present, so Bitcoin SV DevCon will be a good opportunity to introduce them to the power of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and show them what's possible when developing with it."

