Bitcoin Association to host BSV blockchain conference in New York

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announces that it will host a one-day BSV blockchain conference in New York on September 9, 2021.

Hosted at the Ease Hospitality event facility the one-day conference will centre on the development of large-scale enterprise, consumer and government applications of blockchain technology using the BSV network. Hosted by Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the event agenda features a line-up of distinguished speakers from across the blockchain space representing an array of industry verticals, including:

Roy Bernhard – Chief Visionary & CEO, Fabriik and The Bayesian Group

Dominic Duffy – Director of Marketing,nChain

Matt Dickson – Co-founder & CEO, BitBoss

Keith LaForce – Technical Co-founder, Haste Arcade

Xiaohui Liu – CEO,sCrypt

Dave Mullen-Muhr – Partner, Unbounded Capital

Connor Murray – Co-founder & CEO, Britevue

Simi Naik – Director of Commercial & Strategy, nChain

Chris Naprawa – President, TAAL Distributed Information Technologies

Hassan ("Hash") Qureshi – Partner, MNP

Paul Rajchgod - Managing Director, Private Equity, Ayre Group

Zach Resnick – Managing Partner, Unbounded Capital

Robert Rice – Founder & CEO, Omniscape

Bruce T. Roberts – Chief Commercial Officer, EHR Data

Luke Rohenaz – Co-founder & CEO, TonicPow

Phillip Runyan – Managing Partner, Veridat

George Siosi Samuels – Managing Director, Faiā and Honā

Zachary Weiner – Founder, VXPass

To register your interest in attending, complete the application form on the Bitcoin Association website to request a complimentary place.

The BSV network is used by both public and private entities as the basis for their blockchain-based applications because of its unique ability to scale unbounded, enabling diverse data functionality, micro and nano-payments, enhanced capacity and massive throughput capabilities (the BSV network demonstrated 50,000 transaction per second throughput earlier this year during a live test), all at a predictably low cost (the median transaction fee on the BSV network in 2020 was less than 1/50th of a U.S. cent [reported data from bitinfocharts.com]).

BSV is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics such as data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size. In August, the BSV network set a world record when a 2 gigabyte (GB) block was successfully mined on its blockchain – the largest ever mined on a public blockchain. The new world record was set at block height 700606 on August 16, 2021, at 15:20:11 (UTC), containing 1,999,941,397 bytes of data.

To learn more about the BSV blockchain and the array of businesses using its network, visit bsvblockchain.org.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen said:

"As Bitcoin Association resumes its in-person business events programme, we are delighted to follow on from our first BSV blockchain conference in Miami, with a second edition the following week in New York City. Join us, as we turn the spotlight on massive-scale applications of blockchain technology in a variety of industry verticals and explore the disruptive potential it represents – all of which is made possible using the only blockchain that scales to meet the high volume needs of enterprise, consumers, and government – BSV."

Bitcoin Association's conferences lead up to the biggest BSV blockchain business event of the year - CoinGeek New York, October 5-7, 2021, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. CoinGeek New York will provide three days of industry leading speakers, business announcements, high-calibre production quality and networking events. Join us in-person or online at coingeekconference.com.

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

