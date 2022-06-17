Bitcoin Association represented Bitcoin SV at WeAreDevelopers World Congress with more than 8000 attendees

ZUG, Switzerland, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association for BSV has represented Bitcoin SV at WeAreDevelopers World Congress in Berlin. With more than 8000 attendees over two days, the WeAreDevelopers World Congress is the largest developer event worldwide.

Bitcoin SV was represented in two separate talks on the 14th of June. The presentation '20 million Txs Per Day: Writing Data to the World Largest PoW Blockchain' was held by Kurt Wuckert Jr., Chief Bitcoin Historian, CoinGeek, Jad Wahab, Director of Engineering at Bitcoin Association and Connor Murray, Founder of Britevue and Blockchain SV Academy Course Content Creator.

Darren Kellenschwiler, Co-Founder & CTO of Elas, and Mihael Šinkec, Software Engineer at sCrypt, held the second presentation 'Bitcoin is a Turing Complete System On Which You Can Build Smart Contracts and Issue Tokens'. Both times the pews were filled with a total of about 160 congress participants. The audience showed great interest in the talks, but the tight schedule of the event only allowed a limited number of questions.

Furthermore, Bitcoin SV was represented in three workshops on the 15th of June. For the workshop 'Building applications on Bitcoin SV' Darren Kellenschwiler and Connor Murray gave the workshop participants an introduction to the functionalities of BSV. The workshop showcased how to build applications with the publicly available SDKs by Handcash and Moneybutton.

The second workshop by sCrypt's Mihael Šinkec focussed on the smart contract capabilities of Bitcoin SV. During the workshop, Šinkec showed participants how they can build a simple tic-tac-toe game via sCrypt's educational tool learn.scrypt.io . The game allowed players to win a staked amount of BSV.

The third workshop 'The Future of Transaction processing and blockchain infrastructure as a service' was held by TAAL's Frank Dickob, Simon Orbish and Liam Missim. The workshop showcased a note application by TAAL. Participants could write a note via BSV's blockchain which was displayed on-screen through an application by TAAL.

Martin Coxall, Marketing Director at Bitcoin Association for BSV commented: "The We Are Developers World Congress allowed us to display the scalability and utility of Bitcoin SV. Its smart contract capability, microtransactions and massive data throughput are unique among Proof-of-Work blockchains. We successfully showcased and promoted to congress visitors how these features allow developers to build applications that can minimise certain costs for businesses or even to create entirely new revenue streams and business models."

Jad Wahab, Director of Engineering at Bitcoin Association for BSW drew the following conclusion about the event: "The WeAreDevelopers World Congress is the world's largest developer event. It was great to showcase both theoretically and practically how Bitcoin SV is ready for global adoption. We have worked in the past years towards the goal of making BSV scalable, sustainable, and reliable. With LiteClient Toolbox and our Solidity Transpiler, we are making it easily accessible now for developers and businesses."

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem.

