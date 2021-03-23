Bitcoin Association launches Introduction to Bitcoin Development online course at Bitcoin SV Academy

ZUG, Switzerland, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces the official launch of the Introduction to Bitcoin Development course at Bitcoin SV Academy. The course is available free of charge and can be accessed from today at http://bitcoinsv.academy.

Introduction to Bitcoin Development is part of the Bitcoin Development stream of Bitcoin SV Academy and has been designed to equip application developers with the skills, tools and techniques required to build applications on the Bitcoin SV network. The course covers Bitcoin as a data protocol - including reading, writing and advanced functionalities with the Bitcoin ledger, payment protocols, token protocols and smart contracts. At the conclusion of the course, participants will be tested on their knowledge through an online examination, with a course certificate available upon successful completion for those who have demonstrated proficiency and understanding of the subject matter.

Bitcoin SV Academy is an online education platform for Bitcoin which offers academia-quality, university-style courses and learning materials in three distinct streams, Bitcoin Theory, Bitcoin Development and Bitcoin Infrastructure. Developed and run by Bitcoin Association, Bitcoin SV Academy has been created to make learning about Bitcoin – the way creator Satoshi Nakamoto designed it – accessible, accurate and understandable.

The launch of Introduction to Bitcoin Development today follows the successful rollout of Introduction to Bitcoin Theory – the first course to be launched on Bitcoin SV Academy - in December 2020. Later this year, the first module in the Bitcoin Infrastructure stream Introduction to Bitcoin Infrastructure is due to launch, followed by intermediate and advanced level courses across the three streams.

Visit bitcoinsv.academy today to find out more.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

"Education is an integral component of the work that we do at Bitcoin Association, helping both individuals and enterprises understand the capabilities of the original Bitcoin system envisioned by its creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin SV Academy is a cornerstone of that strategy, providing the most accurate and accessible resources for learning about Bitcoin available anywhere. Following the successful launch of Bitcoin SV Academy and our first course last December, I'm delighted to today unveil our first developer-centric offering, which will provide the critical first steps in upskilling and inspiring the next wave of developers and engineers innovating with Bitcoin and blockchain technology."

Also speaking, Steve Shadders, Technical Director of the Bitcoin SV Infrastructure Team, said:

"Any technology is only as good as the people who understand it and know how best to leverage it. That's true for Bitcoin too, which is capable of so much more than it's ever previously been allowed to demonstrate. With the Introduction to Bitcoin Development course, participants will get a taste of the vast development potential offered by Bitcoin and learn how those unique characteristics can be applied to build the next-generation of applications & digital services."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

