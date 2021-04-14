Bitcoin Association appoints Marcin Zarakowski as internal legal counsel & public policy manager

ZUG, Switzerland, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces that it has appointed Marcin Zarakowski as its first internal legal counsel & public policy manager. Zarakowski will be based out of the Association's headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland.

Zarakowski's hire is the latest addition to a growing roster of experienced professionals at Bitcoin Association working towards establishing a regulation-friendly global ecosystem for blockchain technologies and digital assets. In his new role, Zarakowski will handle both Bitcoin Association's day-to-day legal matters, as well as contribute to its quickly expanding public policy agenda, with a focus on the European Union and surrounding territories.

Bitcoin Association continues to increase its engagement with policymakers around the world, working to educate government agencies about how they can support and implement innovations emerging in the blockchain space. The Association and its supporters have advised on the application of legal & regulatory frameworks for both digital assets and blockchain technologies around the world, including during the drafting phase of the Digital Assets Business Act 2020 in Antigua & Barbuda. In addition to its first-hand work in the space, Bitcoin Association has strived to raise awareness of these issues amongst the general public, including the creation of Blockchain Policy Matters – a legal and regulatory focused online web series that has welcomed guests including U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina 10) and U.S. Securities & Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce. Recently, the Association's new Blockchain for Government Initiative made a trip to Khartoum, Sudan to lead the first-ever Sudan Blockchain Summit and Workshop, in addition to conducting meetings to educate both government and business leaders about how blockchain technology can advance Sudan's digital transformation as the country rebuilds.

Zarakowski joins Bitcoin Association as an experienced hand in the blockchain space, making the move from the Lisk Foundation – another Zug-based non-profit operating in the blockchain technology and digital asset sector. He has particular experience with legal issues involving blockchain, data privacy, anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and intellectual property. Zarakowski has proactively contributed to regulation and legislation pertaining to blockchain technologies, both as co-chair of the privacy working group at the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications and as a member of the working group on DLT and blockchain as part of the Ministry of Digital Affairs of Poland. In addition to his legal experience, Zarakowski is a Certified Information Privacy Professional – Europe (CIPP/E).

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

"Bitcoin Association is committed to supporting a regulation-friendly ecosystem for blockchain technologies and digital assets - one that balances the need for a lawful environment while fostering and encouraging innovation. Marcin's experience will be valuable as we expand our public policy work and government blockchain initiatives across Europe and surrounding territories - educating decision-makers about the power of BSV as the only public blockchain with the ability to scale unbounded to meet the needs of both enterprise and government. And as a former lawyer myself, it's wonderful to welcome another lawyer to the Bitcoin Association team."

Commenting on his hire, Marcin Zarakowski said:

"I am excited to join Bitcoin Association, as I see tremendous potential for the BSV blockchain to be successfully implemented across a range of different use cases in both the public and private sector. Because of its ability to scale unbounded, I firmly believe that BSV can be the catalyst that drives mass adoption of blockchain technology and successfully realises its truly disruptive potential. I look forward to helping Bitcoin Association and its Blockchain for Government Initiative navigate and contribute to the developing regulatory environment for blockchain technologies and digital assets in my new role."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

