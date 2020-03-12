Bitcoin Association Appoints Head of Communications to Further Bitcoin SV Growth

LONDON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the global industry organisation that backs Bitcoin SV (BSV), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Alex Speirs as its Head of Communications.

Based in London, Alex will lead the Association's internal and external communications, including content strategy, public affairs and relations, and executive communications.

Commenting on the hire, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, remarked:

"As Bitcoin SV rapidly rises as the blockchain for business, the Bitcoin Association continues to expand our team of experienced professionals in order to support our ever-growing membership and ecosystem. One of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem's advantages is strength of message. Hiring Alex as our first Head of Communications is another big addition to that strength, as we build a truly global organisation that will help Bitcoin's original design - living now as Bitcoin SV - to finally fulfil its potential."

Speaking on his appointment, Alex said:

"It's certainly an exciting time to be joining Bitcoin Association. The Bitcoin SV ecosystem has reached an inflection point and the opportunities for businesses and enterprises alike only stand to grow. I look forward to working with Jimmy and the team as we work to significantly increase content and communications outreach, in multiple languages, to educate business, developer, consumer, investment and government audiences about BSV's potential."

Alex joins Bitcoin Association after spending 3 years as the Editor-in-Chief for the Legal 500's GC magazine, the world's largest publication for in-house and corporate counsel. His prior roles include serving for 5 years as the Editor-in-Chief for 2on4 Sports, in addition to experience working as a business journalist for the New Zealand Herald and thinktank NZ Inc.

