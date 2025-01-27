bit.bio Launches ioTracker Cells Range at SLAS 2025, Adding New Visualisation Functionality to Human iPSC-derived Cell Types

Researchers can easily track and isolate bit.bio's consistent, defined, and scalable human iPSC-derived cells for the first time, opening up new applications in neurodegenerative drug discovery.

ioTracker Cells, the new range within bit.bio's ioCells portfolio, deliver added visualisation capabilities that enhance the portfolio of deterministically-programmed human iPSC-derived cells powered by opti-ox™.

The first product in this range, GFP ioMicroglia, is derived from bit.bio's industry-leading wild-type ioMicroglia and retains their consistent, defined, and highly functional properties. It is specifically designed to track and isolate cells in complex in vitro cultures and in vivo settings, enabling a deeper understanding of intercellular interactions in neurodegenerative diseases.

Microglia are the primary responders to signals of brain injury or disease, and their activation and movement patterns are frequently studied in conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bit.bio, the global leader in cell programming technology, today announces the launch of its ioTracker Cells range, starting with GFP ioMicroglia, a progressive tool designed to accelerate complex neurodegenerative disease research and drug discovery. This innovative new range represents a strategic expansion of bit.bio's ioCells Toolkit, introducing advanced live-cell imaging assay capabilities to further enhance the functionality of its flagship products.

bit.bio will showcase its portfolio of human iPSC-derived cells at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) conference, taking place from January 25-29, 2025, in San Diego, California. The bit.bio team will be at Booth #851, present multiple poster sessions and host a panel discussion with industry experts, highlighting real-world applications on how its cells are transforming drug discovery workflows.

"With ioTracker Cells, we are empowering researchers to unravel the complexities of the human brain," said Jonathan Milner, CEO of bit.bio. "This new range, starting with GFP ioMicroglia, reflects our mission to deliver transformative tools for biomedical research and drug discovery. Our cells are accessible to scientists worldwide through global shipping, providing a comprehensive toolkit to accelerate discoveries that have the potential to transform the understanding and treatment of devastating neurological diseases."

bit.bio's ioCells are human iPSC-derived cells, manufactured using the company's deterministic cell programming technology, opti-ox™. They are widely recognised as best-in-class for their unparalleled consistency, functionality, and scalability. The ioCells portfolio now features 46 products, including ioWild Type Cells, ioDisease Model Cells, ioCRISPR-Ready Cells, and the newly introduced ioTracker Cells.

"With GFP ioMicroglia, we're simplifying cell visualisation in complex model systems," said Mark Kotter, Founder of bit.bio. "We are committed to relentlessly innovating cellular tools that enable scientists to study human biology and disease. I look forward to learning how our customers will use our ioTracker cells to enable novel scientific breakthroughs."

GFP ioMicroglia are engineered to constitutively express green fluorescent protein (GFP) in bit.bio's well-established ioMicroglia Male wild type cells. These cells demonstrate key functionalities including phagocytosis and pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion. Assay-ready in just 10 days, GFP ioMicroglia are ideal for co-culture with other neural cell types, live-cell imaging assays to simplify assessment of microglia motility and morphology, and fluorescent activated cell sorting (FACS) workflows.

"bit.bio's new ioTracker Cells range represents a valuable addition to our neuroscience toolkit," said Farah Patell-Socha, Vice President of Products at bit.bio. "These cells offer researchers a more refined approach to studying neuroinflammation, neurogenesis, and neurodegenerative processes. By enabling precise tracking and isolation in complex in vitro cultures, they facilitate a deeper understanding of intercellular interactions in disease. Combined with our CRISPR-Ready cells, disease models, and genetically-matched controls, these tools provide a comprehensive foundation for advancing neurodegenerative disease research."

About bit.bio

bit.bio designs and manufactures human cells to advance drug discovery and biomedical research enabling transformative treatments in human health. Using our proprietary deterministic cell programming technology, opti-ox, our aim is to convert any induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into any desired human cell type in a single step. Using our AI-powered discovery platform, we are working towards identifying unique combinations of transcription factors that can program any desired cell type with exceptional purity and consistency at scale, with products ready to ship globally. To date, bit.bio's ioCells portfolio features eight differentiated cell types and 38 derivative products including ioWild Type Cells, ioDisease Model Cells, ioTracker Cells and ioCRISPR-Ready Cells.

Since spinning out from the University of Cambridge and launching in 2016, we have raised approximately $225m from leading investors, including Arch Venture, Blueyard Capital, Charles River Laboratories, Foresite Capital, M&G, Milky Way, National Resilience, and Tencent.

