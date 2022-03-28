Bisphenol A Market Size to Reach USD 30.52 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Bisphenol A (BPA) in the Packaging Industry is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bisphenol A market size is expected to account for USD 30.52 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Bisphenol A (BPA) is attributed to growing demand for polycarbonates from packaging industry. Polycarbonates plastics, produced from bisphenol A, find use in packaging of food & beverages due to their lightweight, high heat resistance, enhanced impact resistance, and better optical transparency. Packaging containers produced from polycarbonate are reusable and highly resistant to stains. Due to their improved longevity and robustness, polycarbonate packaging and containers are used in cafeterias and restaurants as a low-cost storage and durable alternative.

Increasing demand for bisphenol A-based products in the electronics industry to offer improved safety to consumers is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Electronics companies use flame retardant polycarbonate to comply with strict legislative regulations on flame retardancy. Polycarbonates are highly essential and beneficial in manufacturing electrical & electronic goods, such as cell phones, hairdryers, cameras, and computers, housings, as well as electrical products such as fuse boxes, cable ducts, lug connections, lamp covers, and switches.

Additionally, rapid market revenue growth for bisphenol A (BPA) is due to rise in price of bisphenol A as an indispensable raw material in various industrial applications.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

By application, the flame retardants segment is expected witness a rapid revenue CAGR over forecast period. Flame retardant plastic materials are crucial for daily used home appliances and electronic equipment. Flame retardant property decreases flame spread rate, lessens release of heat, and reduces generation of fumes and smoke.

By industry vertical, the medical segment revenue is expected grow at a rapid rate over forecast period due to increasing use of polycarbonate in producing critical medical equipment and accessories. Improved optical transparency of polycarbonate plastic enables direct and clear view of proper flow monitoring of blood or other fluids. Healthcare providers rely on medical equipment manufactured using bisphenol A-based plastics for a clear view inside human body to check the presence of any obstructions or air bubbles during medical procedures.

Bisphenol A (BPA) can be found in some thermal paper receipts as a heat sensitive coating component, enabling inkless printing. Thermal paper receipts offer reliable, faster, and cost-effective printing.

Bisphenol A market in North America contributed to significant revenue share in 2020 attributed to increasing demand for bisphenol A-based plastics and resins in industries, such as electronics, medical, and automotive.

Key players in the market include LG Chem Ltd., Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Teijin Limited, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Samyang Holdings Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bisphenol A market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epoxy Resins



Polycarbonate Resins



Unsaturated Polyester Resins



Flame Retardants



Polysulfone Resins



Polyacrylate



Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive



Electronics



Medical



Paints & Coatings



Packaging



Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct



Indirect

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

