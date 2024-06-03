Bispecific and Trispecific Antibodies Market to Observe Stupendous Growth by 2035, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Akeso, Summit Therapeutics, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merus, Roche

The landscape of bispecifics and trispecifics antibodies is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in immunotherapy and targeted cancer treatments. Biotech companies are racing to develop novel molecules with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles, sparking intense competition in the market.

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging bispecifics/trispecifics, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2035, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of bispecific antibodies in oncology in the 7MM was approximately USD 690 million in 2023, which is expected to grow during the forecast period 2024–2035.

in 2023, which is expected to grow during the forecast period 2024–2035. In the 7MM, the highest eligible pool of promising indications for bispecific antibodies in oncology was seen in the United States , followed by EU4 and the UK in 2023.

, followed by EU4 and the UK in 2023. Leading bispecific companies such as Akeso, Summit Therapeutics, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merus, Roche , and others are developing novel bispecific antibodies that can be available in the bispecific market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel bispecific antibodies that can be available in the bispecific market in the coming years. Leading trispecific companies such as GT Biopharma, Genor Biopharma, Numab Therapeutics, Sanofi , and others are developing novel trispecific antibodies that can be available in the trispecific market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel trispecific antibodies that can be available in the trispecific market in the coming years. The promising bispecific antibodies in the pipeline include Ivonescimab, Zanidatamab, Zenocutuzumab, and Cevostamab, among others.

among others. The promising trispecific antibodies in the pipeline include GTB-3550, GB263T, NM21-1480, and SAR442257 , among others.

among others. The majority of the upcoming key players are focusing on oncology indications; only a few, for example, Provention Bio, Yabao Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, and AstraZeneca , are active in the non-oncology space.

, are active in the non-oncology space. Based on pipeline activities most of the bispecific antibodies developed in multiple myeloma followed by NSCLC.

ELREXFIO will be going to capture the highest market share of the multiple myeloma bispecific antibodies market by 2035, i.e., USD ~1 billion in the 7MM.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Overview

Bispecific antibodies are designed to simultaneously attach to two distinct epitopes or antigens, offering a promising avenue for enhancing target specificity. This dual-binding capability distinguishes bispecific antibodies, which possess two antigen binding sites, from trispecific antibodies, which have three such sites. By mimicking the effect of a combination therapy involving two monoclonal antibodies, bispecific treatments streamline manufacturing and administration processes, potentially amplifying treatment outcomes through synergistic actions. Three primary formats of bispecific antibody fragments include Bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), Dual-affinity re-targeting proteins (DARTs), and Tandem diabodies (TandAbs).

While the majority of bispecific antibodies are currently investigated for cancer therapy, a subset is also being studied for non-oncological applications. Within oncology, hematologic malignancies dominate bispecific antibody research. Nonetheless, numerous investigations are underway for various solid tumors like gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Epidemiology Segmentation

The bispecifics/trispecifics epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current bispecifics/trispecifics patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The bispecific/trispecific market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2035 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases by Indication

Eligible and Treatable Cases by Indication

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Treatment Market

Bispecific and trispecific treatments represent a groundbreaking frontier in immunotherapy, revolutionizing how we combat diseases, particularly cancers. These therapies utilize engineered antibodies to simultaneously target multiple antigens, enhancing the immune system's ability to recognize and attack malignant cells with precision. By harnessing the power of bispecific or trispecific antibodies, researchers can effectively engage multiple pathways involved in tumor growth, resistance, and evasion, potentially leading to more potent and durable responses compared to traditional monoclonal antibodies.

Roche's LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab) marks a pioneering advancement in bispecific antibody therapy for relapsed and refractory follicular lymphoma. This innovative treatment targets two key proteins, CD3 found in T-cells and CD20 found in B cells, aiming to bring these cells into close proximity. By doing so, it activates the T cells to release cytokines, which can eliminate cancerous B cells. However, there's a risk of impacting healthy cells as well. In December 2022, the US FDA granted accelerated approval for LUNSUMIO to be used in adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have undergone two or more lines of systemic therapy.

COLUMVI (glofitamab) from Roche is a medication designed to engage both CD20 and CD3 proteins, intended for adults dealing with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that has relapsed or is refractory and not otherwise specified, or DLBCL originating from follicular lymphoma, after they've undergone two or more rounds of systemic therapy. Its approval in June 2023 was expedited, relying on its effectiveness rate and how long its effects last. However, its ongoing approval for this use might hinge on further confirmation of its clinical benefits in a subsequent study.

Pipeline Bispecific and Trispecific Antibodies and Key Companies

Ivonescimab: Akeso/Summit Therapeutics

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/BeiGene/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Zenocutuzumab: Merus

Cevostamab: Roche

GTB-3550: GT Biopharma

GB263T: Genor Biopharma

NM21-1480: Numab Therapeutics

SAR442257 : Sanofi

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Dynamics

The bispecifics and trispecifics market dynamics have been rapidly evolving in recent years, reflecting the growing interest and investment in these innovative therapeutic approaches. Bispecific antibodies, capable of binding to two different targets simultaneously, and trispecific antibodies, binding to three targets, offer promising avenues for addressing complex diseases with greater specificity and efficacy.

One key driver of market dynamics in this sector is the increasing recognition of the limitations of traditional monospecific therapies. Bispecific and trispecific antibodies have the potential to target multiple pathways involved in disease pathogenesis, allowing for more comprehensive treatment strategies. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the development of these multi-targeted therapeutics, leading to a surge in the number of candidates in various stages of clinical development.

Additionally, advancements in antibody engineering and manufacturing technologies have facilitated the development of bispecific and trispecific antibodies with improved pharmacokinetics, stability, and potency. This has expanded the scope of applications beyond oncology to include autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Consequently, the market for bispecifics and trispecifics is witnessing a diversification of pipelines and therapeutic indications, further fueling growth and innovation.

Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships between biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and contract research organizations are playing a crucial role in driving the development and commercialization of bispecific and trispecific antibodies. These collaborations enable the pooling of expertise, resources, and infrastructure, thereby accelerating the pace of research and development and facilitating access to complementary technologies and capabilities.

However, despite the immense potential, the bispecifics and trispecifics market also faces challenges such as manufacturing complexities, regulatory hurdles, and the need for robust preclinical and clinical validation. Overcoming these challenges will require continued investment in research and development, as well as close collaboration between industry stakeholders and regulatory agencies to ensure the timely and successful translation of these innovative therapies into clinical practice. Overall, the bispecifics and trispecifics market is poised for significant growth and transformation, driven by advancements in science, technology, and collaborative innovation.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2035 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Bispecifics and Trispecifics Companies Akeso, Summit Therapeutics, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merus, Roche, GT Biopharma, Genor Biopharma, Numab Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others Key Pipeline Bispecifics and Trispecifics Antibodies Ivonescimab, Zanidatamab, Zenocutuzumab, Cevostamab, GTB-3550, GB263T, NM21-1480, SAR442257, and others

Scope of the Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Bispecifics/Trispecifics current marketed and emerging therapies

Bispecifics/Trispecifics current marketed and emerging therapies Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Bispecifics/Trispecifics Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Bispecifics/Trispecifics Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Key Insights 2. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Report Introduction 3. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Overview at a Glance 4. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Executive Summary 5 Bispecifics/Trispecifics Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Treatment and Management 8. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Guidelines 9. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Bispecifics/Trispecifics 12. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Marketed Drugs 13. Bispecifics/Trispecifics Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

