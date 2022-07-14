Biscuits Market Set To Reach USD 6.53 Billion by 2029 with Share, Demand, Top Players, and Industry Size & Future Growth Analysis- Data Bridge Market Research

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest released Global Biscuits Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. This global Biscuits market report is generated by a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled at different languages and hence perform market research internationally. Clients can experience a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while utilizing or applying this Biscuits report for the business growth. Transparency in research method and use of excellent tools and techniques makes this Biscuits market research report an outstanding. Even this Biscuits report is all-inclusive of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints that are derived from Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biscuits market was valued at USD 110.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 171.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Analysis and Size

Biscuits are one of the world's most well-known and popular packaged snacks. They can be mixed with a variety of ingredients, including nuts, chocolate flavour, coco chips, and sandwich fillings like cream-based fruit, chocolate, and jam.

The market is driven by the rising demand for convenience snacking paired with healthy ingredients among consumers. Also, since Food-on-the-go is the most recent ongoing trend and is one of the fundamental considerations for consumers while purchasing food products, thus it has become a prominent factor for driving the market.

In addition, frequent launches with new formulations in the basic product such as low fat, gluten-free, low carbo, organic, and high fiber biscuits to attract consumers has further fueled the market growth. On the segmentation font by type, sweet biscuits is the fastest-growing sector owing to their taste and healthy ingredients.

Other than focusing on new product development and marketing communications, the companies are also engaging in various in-store promotions. These in-store promotions are likely to center on money off promotions, such as extra value packs, or buy-one-get-one-free. Also, in terms of distribution channel, online stores sales for healthy snack foods are growing at a faster rate, attracting many vertical specialists like Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour etc. who are riding on increasing e-retailing growth and vying for a significant pie in online biscuit space.

Competitive Landscape: Biscuits Market

Some of the key Players profiled in the Global Biscuits Market

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Britannia Industries Limited ( India )

) Lotus Bakeries NV ( Belgium )

) Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

ITC Limited ( India )

) Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

Burton's Foods Ltd. (U.K)

Recent Development

In March 2021, Mondelez International announced the purchase of Gourmet Food Holdings Pty Ltd, an Australian food company that sells premium biscuits and crackers. With this acquisition, Mondelez expands its snacking leadership in Australia and New Zealand.

In January 2019, Kellogg invested BRL 215 million (USD 68 million) to expand the factory owned by Parati Group in Sao Lourenco, do Oeste, Brazil. The Parati Group operates two factories in Santa Catarina and manufactures and sells biscuits, crackers, stocks, pasta, and powdered drinks under the brand names Parati, Padua, Minueto, Zoo Cartoon, and Hot Crackers.

Key Market Trends

Biscuits Capturing Larger Consumer Base

The demand for gluten-free processed food products, such as bread, crackers, and biscuits has risen considerably in recent years, across the global market, predominantly in Asia-Pacific. India has the largest population affected by celiac disease, across the world, however, the amount of gluten-free food products available in India falls far short, hence, there is a huge potential for gluten-free food products, including gluten-free biscuits, in the Indian market. Whereas, in the global market, the major companies are extensively making efforts to bring gluten-free cookies to the retail shelves. An independent research study has stated that an increasing number of American people are turning their backs on food products containing gluten, despite the fact that the prevalence of celiac disease has remained flat in recent years. This is providing opportunities to the bakery manufacturers, to launch gluten-free sweet biscuits in the market. In this regard, in 2022, Biscuit International, which is a private label manufacturer, acquired Northumbrian Fine Foods (NFF) from CriSeren Foods in order to extend its product offerings and global reach and to become Europe's largest producer of gluten and milk-free private label biscuit manufacturer. NFF is the United Kingdom's largest gluten and milk-free sweet biscuits manufacturer.

Europe is the Largest Market

The market is driven by the rising demand for convenient snacking paired with healthy ingredients among European consumers. Also, consumers across the United Kingdom, Germany are driven by indulgence, depending on the type of biscuit and size of the pack. A diverse range of new products are continually being introduced, including healthy biscuits, 'thins', free-from options, and breakfast biscuits. Thus, boosting the demand for healthy biscuits in the region. Furthermore, as part of targeting the premium biscuits category in the United Kingdom, Mondelez International rolled out a Cadbury branded biscuit with the option of consuming the product warm, out of the microwave. The move comes along with understanding the altering consumer preferences, where the country's demand for traditional regular biscuits kept falling, with a significant rise in the requirement of "premium experiences", on the other hand.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Plain Biscuits

Chocolate Biscuits

Salted

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retailers

Online

Others

By Application

Breakfast Meal

On-the-go Food

Snacks

Others

By Industry Vertical

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Nutrition

Bakery Products

Others

By Region

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Middle East



Brazil



rest of LAMEA

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global biscuits industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global biscuits market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2029 to highlight the global biscuits market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global biscuits market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

