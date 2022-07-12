BIS Research Study Projects the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to Reach $1.28 Billion by 2027

FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Smart Irrigation Controllers Market – A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $1.28 billion in terms of revenue by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.98%.

Limited availability of natural resources such as fresh water and arable land, along with the sluggish rate of yield in several staple crops, have further aggravated the issue of water scarcity.

The smart irrigation process has the potential to manage and reduce water usage. Several smart equipment, such as smart irrigation controllers, allow a better understanding of the soil as well as crop moisture content.

Automating irrigation operations leads to higher efficiency, eventually reducing the operation cost of irrigation. Smart irrigation equipment further provides timely notifications related to abnormalities in soil, water leakage, and other dysfunction and helps manage the good long-term health of the landscape.

The detailed study is a compilation of 125 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 207 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Smart Irrigation Controllers Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027."

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the smart irrigation controllers market:

Increasing adoption of smart agriculture practice

Water scarcity and climate change

Increased government initiative to promote sustainable irrigation technique

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

High cost of smart irrigation system

Lack of standardization

Lack of technical knowledge and limited awareness among farmers

Reasons to Buy this Report

This exclusive report on the smart irrigation controllers market will help in the following ways:

Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 15 players, including companies offering smart irrigation controllers for both agricultural and non-agricultural applications, to offer a holistic view of the global smart irrigation controllers market landscape

Market ranking analysis based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread

Investment landscape, including product adoption scenario, funding, and patent analysis

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The smart irrigation controllers are expected to be a great replacement of conventional irrigation controllers. Through a better adoption of these smart irrigation controllers, agriculture can be taken to an advanced level. Moreover, issues such as climate change and water scarcity can also be addressed, which will offer proper food security."

View the report on Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Manufacturers Offering SIC

Calsense

Galcon Ltd.

Holman Industries

Hunter Industries

HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.

K-Rain Manufacturing Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim

Rachio, Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Weathermatic

Company Type 2: Start-Up Companies Offering Smart Irrigation Controllers

Ecozen

ETwater Systems Inc.

Smart Farm Systems, Inc.

Sprinkl.io, LLC

Wyze Labs, Inc.

Agsmartic

SenzAgro (Pvt) Ltd

Idroplan

SPHERAG

Others

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Who should buy this report?

Companies that manufacture and commercialize smart irrigation controllers

Companies that produce machinery for agricultural uses

Agri-input suppliers

Raw material suppliers

Research institutions

Regulatory bodies

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global smart irrigation controllers market size in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2021-2027, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2027?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global smart irrigation controllers market?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global smart irrigation controllers market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key global smart irrigation controllers market players in the food sector based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of smart irrigation controllers, and what is their significance in the global market?

Which region is the largest market for the global smart irrigation controllers market?

What are the expected future scenario and the revenue generated by different regions and countries in the global smart irrigation controllers market, such as North America , South America , Europe , the U.K., China , Asia-Pacific , and the Middle East and Africa ?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Smart Irrigation Market

Global IoT in Agriculture Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research