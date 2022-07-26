BIS Research Study Projects the Global Water Electrolysis Market to Reach $7.17 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Water Electrolysis Market – A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $7.17 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 35.4%.

Water electrolysis is the process of converting electrical energy into chemical energy in the form of hydrogen and oxygen, and an electrolyzer is a system that breaks water into hydrogen and oxygen with the help of electricity.

With a growing emphasis on sustainable and low-carbon technology, water electrolysis has gained traction in the last few years. Companies are becoming increasingly interested in water electrolysis as it results in zero carbon emission, and the residual water is used as feedstock, which is cheap and available in abundance.

International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected that the energy demand will grow between 25% to 30% by 2040, with companies and governments trying to find sustainable and low-carbon emission energy sources.

This report on the global water electrolysis market segments the market based on electrolyzer type and end-use industry/application along with the region. Catalysts and membranes used in electrolyzers are excluded from the report as it is not part of the study.

The detailed study is a compilation of 80 market data tables and 32 figures spread through 261 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Water Electrolysis Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" .

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the water electrolysis market:

Increasing use of hydrogen in the petroleum refining industry

Rising demand for green fertilizers

Increasing government activities toward low-carbon infrastructure

Decreasing cost of renewable energy and water electrolysis technology

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Expensive hydrogen technology

High energy losses during the electrolysis process

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Sanyam Tetarwal, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The water electrolysis market is expected to register continuous growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for sustainable energy sources, rising green hydrogen and green ammonia demand, and investment from the government toward green and sustainable technologies. Moreover, growing investment in renewable energy sources and demand for energy storage technologies is also expected to contribute toward the growth of the water electrolysis market during the forecast period."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies profiled in the study have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the companies' product portfolios, key developments, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Electrolyzer Suppliers

Nel ASA

Cummins Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

ITM Power PLC

ThyssenKrupp

Asahi Kasei

Others

Companies that are not a part of the above-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

