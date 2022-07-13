BIS Research Study Projects the Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Reach $3.20 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled 'Microbiome Therapeutics Market – A Global and Regional Analysis' projects the market to reach $3.20 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.95%.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as several possibilities for current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) certified manufacturing facilities for live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), the entry of major players in the microbiome therapeutics domain, and the growing eminence of microbiome therapeutics for indications such as oncology and metabolic disease, which can be leveraged by players operating in the market.

The market intelligence by BIS Research additionally throws a spotlight on the key industry trends that have a humungous influence in shaping the industry in the future. The emergence of next-generation probiotics (NGPs) and microbial extracellular vesicles, the positive outcomes reported from the studies, and several other key trends are poised to change the market.

BIS Research study indicates that the rising geriatric population and positive consumer perception about microbiome therapeutics' potential benefits, coupled with the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies by key players in the market, among others, are driving the market growth.

The detailed study is a compilation of 33 market data tables and 120 figures spread through 195 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global microbiome therapeutics market:

Growing strategic activities in microbiome therapeutics segment

Potential of microbiome therapeutics to address unmet needs of existing treatment options

Microbiome therapeutic products as a safer alternative to conventional drug treatments

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Lack of uniformed standardized regulatory guidelines

Associated safety issues with live biotherapeutic products (LBPs)

Storage issues with live micro-organisms

Challenges associated with manufacturing of LBPs

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Tausif Qudsi, Principal Analyst – BIS Research, "Global microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow further in the coming years due to the continuous increase in awareness and need for better and safer treatment alternatives and the dominance of gastrointestinal (GI) and infectious diseases segment can be attributed to the existing dominance of microbiome therapeutics available for a variety of indications ranging from diarrhea and gut dysbiosis to skin disorders and cancer indications, among others. The gastrointestinal and infectious diseases segment market is expected to increase due to the possible introduction of late-stage candidates exclusively developed for GI indications. It is anticipated that the positive findings from the ongoing clinical trials will serve as another shot for the segment to witness significant growth in the coming years."

View the report on the Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are mentioned as follows:

4D pharma plc

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

Microbiotica

Enterome

Enterome Biosciences

Destiny Pharma plc

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings

AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Rebiotix Inc. (a Subsidiary of Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

MaaT Pharma

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

OxThera AB

Pendulum Therapeutics

Caelus Health

Quorum Innovations

Sanofi S.A.

DermBiont, Inc.

EnteroBiotix Ltd

YSOPIA Bioscience

Winclove Probiotics

TargEDys

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

BiomX

Biomica Ltd.

Scioto Biosciences, Inc.

Lactobio A/S

