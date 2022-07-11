BIS Research Study Projects the Global Human Identification Market to Reach $6.43 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Human Identification Market - A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $6.43 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.77%.

The study defines human identification as an approach to determine forensic applications, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and other applications.

Forensics and paternity platforms enable various methods for the analysis of samples, for instance, blood, semen, genital, and hair. The samples vary greatly with respect to source, carrier matrix, presence of inhibitors and sample age, and DNA quality and quantity.

The validation of new methods or equipment is an integral part of any molecular forensic system. Variations in the sequencing methods differ by obtaining the DNA or RNA samples and data analysis options that are used to analyze the results.

The detailed study is a compilation of 30 market data tables and 209 figures spread through 230 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Human Identification Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are a few of the demand drivers for the global human identification market:

Increasing demand for human identification products/technologies

High adoption of forensic applications in the field of computational biology

Technological advancements in molecular techniques and forensic tests

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Lack of forensic testing infrastructure

High capital requirements hampering the expansion of global reach

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst - BIS Research, "North America was the leading contributor to the human identification market. It contributed approximately 53.23% to the human identification market share in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and will continue dominating the human identification market in 2032. However, the U.S. is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period 2022-2032."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's product portfolio and market penetration.

Some prominent players in this market are:

Abbott.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Promega Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Verogen, Inc.

NMS Labs

AUTOGEN INC.

GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH

SecuriGene Technologies Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the human identification market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which is the dominant product type developed by the leading and emerging players in the human identification market?

What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the human identification market for the development of diagnostic and research solutions for detecting crime and sexual assault cases?

Which companies in the market are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Considering next-generation sequencing (NGS), which is the most important factor among price, sensitivity, and turnaround time, to increase the adoption of NGS-based human identification in the near future?

From the end users' point of view, does efficiency or convenience hold the key to driving the global human identification market?

