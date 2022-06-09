BIS Research Study Highlights the U.S. Solid Tumor Testing Market to Reach $18.28 billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. solid tumor testing market is projected to reach $18.28 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.19%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

According to the American Cancer Society, the leading states with the highest estimated number of cancer cases in the U.S. in 2021 are California, Florida, and Texas, with 187,140, 148,010, and 133,730 cases, respectively. Other hotspots with an increasing number of cases in the country include New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio.

In the current study, considerations for solid tumors follow the definition of the National Cancer Institute. Examples include sarcomas, carcinomas, and lymphomas of the organs that are affected.

Major solid tumors include breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma, among others. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities such as the introduction of informatics and technological innovations for a large customer base and increasing adoption of genetic testing services.

The detailed study is a compilation of 09 market data tables and 202 figures spread through 283 pages and in-depth TOC on "U.S. Solid Tumor Testing Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the U.S. solid tumor testing market:

Rising Advancements in Solid Tumor Testing and Rapid Usage of Liquid Biopsy

Early Cancer Detection with Multi-Cancer Tests

Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

Spike Increase in the Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

Rapid Adoption of Genetic Testing

Following are the challenges for the U.S. solid tumor testing market:

Reimbursement Cuts in the U.S.

High Pricing Pressure

Following are the opportunities for the U.S. solid tumor testing market:

Technological Innovation for Larger Consumer Base and Role of Informatics

Mushrooming Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing Services Market

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst - BIS Research, "The Southwest U.S. is the leading contributor to the U.S. solid tumor testing market. It contributed approximately 27.53% to the market value in 2021. This state is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and will continue dominating the global market in 2032. However, the West U.S. is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period 2022- 2032."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include solid tumor testing service givers that capture around 70% of the presence in the market, and solid tumor testing product manufacturers contribute around 30% of the presence in the market as of 2021

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Abbott .

. ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genomic Testing Cooperative

Guardant Health

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NanoString

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Opko Health, Inc.

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VYANTbio.

