BIS Research Study Highlights the Immersion Cooling Market to reach $1.60 billion by 2027

Immersion cooling highly impacts thermal managements techniques with the use of dielectric coolants which can be potentially used on high-density data centres. This dielectric liquid permits deploying CPU and GPU clusters much closer collectively, i.e., in high-density configurations, while protecting crucial elements from thermal and environmental risks.

Immersion cooling bridges the gap between traditional and future data centres. It not only improves the data infrastructure system efficiency but also cuts by a huge margin the amount of energy consumed. This leads to reduced energy bills and carbon footprint.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the immersion cooling market:

Reduced operational costs

Increasing need for sustainable and energy-efficient cooling solutions

Increasing number of colocation and hyper data centers

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Alternative and competitive technologies existing in the market

Massive additional costs in case of system failures

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The immersion cooling market is expected to be a great replacement of the conventional tools and techniques used for cooling cryptocurrency mining centres, high-performance computing and other edge computing centres. Through adoption of the immersion cooling technologies, the global water shortage can be mitigated along with increase in storage capacity and scalability of data centers."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

The top segment players who are leading include data center service providers, which capture around 70.0% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company (Immersion Cooling Service Providers):

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

3M Novec

Novec FUJITSU

LiquidStack

DCX Liquid and Immersion Cooling

PRASA

Submer Technologies

LiquidCool Solutions

SixtyOneC Technology Corporation

ExaScaler Inc

Asperitas

TIEMMERS

Wiwynn Corporation

Gigabyte

Shell Global

