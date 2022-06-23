BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market to Reach $6.37 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty carbon black market is projected to reach $6.37 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.82%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Specialty carbon black is one of the key additives for various industries such as plastics, paint, coatings, and others. The selection of specialty carbon black entirely depends on the requirements of the end-use product.

Its expanding application range is due to its high durability, corrosion resistance, flexibility, and low maintenance requirements.

Specialty carbon black's demand is likely to be driven by rising demand for electrical and electronic components such as microwaves, ovens, phones, tablets, laptop computers, televisions, music players, and fax machines.

The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on the utilization of specialty carbon black in end-use industries such as packaging, paints and coating, construction, electrical and electronics, and automotive. Specialty carbon black is expected to create a potential market with growing demand from developing economies.

The detailed study is a compilation of 199 market data tables and 23 figures spread through 181 pages and in-depth TOC on 'Global Specialty Carbon Black Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031'

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the specialty carbon black market:

Increasing prominence of specialty carbons in the plastics industry

Rising demand for specialty carbon black for lithium-ion batteries

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

High cost of specialty carbon black

Growing environmental concern due to usage of specialty carbon black

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Shivam Priyadarshi, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The demand for specialty carbon black market is rising due to its increasing usage in plastics, battery electrodes, paints, coatings, and others. Many end-use industries rely on the unique properties of specialty carbon black to deliver performance characteristics, maintain the correct viscosity level, and provide UV protection, which is expected to boost the market growth in forecasted years."

View the report on Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The specialty carbon black market is majorly being utilized by the plastics industry, as it is widely used in conductive packaging, film and sheet, fibers, moldings, pipes, and semi-conductive cables, among others. The specialty carbon black market is segmented by form, namely granular and powder. Currently, the granular form is leading the market, which captures around 95% of the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Conductive Grades of Carbon Black



Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Dimacolor Co., Ltd.

Henan Xinxu Chemical Co., Ltd

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Company Type 2: Conductive and Other Grades of Carbon Black

Geotech International

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL)

Klean Industries Inc.

Companies that are not a part of the above-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the adoption of the specialty carbon black?

What are some of the key initiatives taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning and strategy adopted by new players entering this market space?

With respect to various type of commercially available specialty carbon black, which is the leading categories, promising applications, and preferred types in the market, and how are they going to evolve in the coming years?

What are the latest developments in various countries across the globe for the development of specialty carbon black?

What is the bottleneck around the adoption across different regions and countries? Moreover, is there any government regulation across the globe impacting the specialty carbon black market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the specialty carbon black market across the globe?

When is specialty carbon black expected to be more economically viable as compared to traditional carbon black? Also, what are the bottlenecks restricting the adoption of specialty carbon black, and what would be the key strategic plans which are expected to overcome those bottlenecks?

