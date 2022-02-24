BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market to Reach $48.50 million by 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nitro-infused beverages market is projected to reach $48.50 million in terms of revenue by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.66%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the fact that infusion of nitrogen greatly improves the taste and texture of the beverage. Consumption of nitro-infused beverages also helps reduce sugar intake, and it does not require any additional sugar. Infusion of nitrogen adds a tinge of sweetness to the drink, thereby reducing the requirement for additional sugar.

Nitro-infused beverages were first introduced in the market in the early 2010s. The market is still in the nascent stage, and there is a huge potential for growth in the coming years. Moreover, with the increase in disposable income, there is expected to be a further surge in demand for nitro-infused beverages.

The detailed study is a compilation of 83 Market Data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Nitro-Infused Beverages Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026".

USP of the Report

This report covers major regions with an established nitro-infused beverages market.

This report provides a comprehensive outlook of the global nitro-infused beverages market landscape across major product types (coffee, tea, soft drinks, and others).

Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 15 players (including nitro-infused beverages providers) has been done to offer a holistic view of the global nitro-infused beverages market landscape.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Saurav Kumar, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The nitro-infused beverages market is currently in its nascent stage, and there is a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. Marketers with innovative marketing strategies and diverse product portfolios have the chance to gain grounds in a relatively small market."

View the report from BIS Research on Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Alfred, Bona Fide Nitro Coffee and Tea, Califia Farms, Caveman Coffee Co., Dunkin', East Forged, H&H Products Company, King's Row Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, McDonald's Corporation, Nitro Beverage Co., PepsiCo, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (which hold 50%-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30%-40% share), and small and emerging companies (hold the balance 10%-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the nitro-infused beverages market

Request a free sample of the report here

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global nitro-infused beverages market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to nitro-infused beverages?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global nitro-infused beverages market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global nitro-infused beverages market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What is the competitive benchmarking of the key nitro-infused beverages companies based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

