BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market to Reach $5.67 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is projected to reach $5.67 billion in terms of revenue by 2032at a CAGR of 44.59%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The increasing interest of the pharmaceutical industry in cellular immunotherapy has been a catalyst for the progress in the global NK cell therapeutics market.

The pharmaceutical industry is currently dominated by other immunotherapies such as CAR T-cell therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, and cytokines. However, the proportion of NK cell therapeutics is anticipated to increase, given the ability to fulfill unmet medical needs, overcome limitations associated with existing immunotherapies, and address complex and challenging targets.

The recent increase in the number of approvals received for cancer immunotherapies is considered to have added value to the NK cell therapeutic development.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global NK cell therapeutics market:

Rising number of clinical trials

Increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Lack of specificity and poor in-vivo survival of the NK cells

High cost of immunotherapy treatment associated with cancer

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Shruti Negi, Senior Research Analyst – BIS Research, "The reason for market growth can be attributed to the development of novel and innovative NK cell therapies, rising number of clinical trials, increasing prevalence and incidence of cancer cases, rising funding and investments, increasing partnerships and collaborations of major companies with emerging companies, and the rising cost of immunotherapies. All these reasons have enabled researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to further research some cost-effective therapies. Hence, NK cell therapies could act as a next-generation medication for cancer and acute infectious indications."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, pipeline product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are mentioned as follows:

AffimedN.V.

Century Therapeutics, Inc.

Celularity Inc.

Cytovac A/S

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

GC Cell (GC Biopharma corp.)

Glycostem Therapeutics B.V.

ImmunityBio, Inc.

Innate Pharma SA

Nkarta, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

VaxCell Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.

Acepodia Inc.

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Senti Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences

