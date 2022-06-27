BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Electrical Contact Cleaner Market to Reach $1.02 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrical contact cleaner market is projected to reach $1.02 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.45%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The market for electrical contact cleaners is driven by the strong demand from major end-use industries such as maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), automotive, consumer electronics, etc.

The strict regulation for the use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) in electrical contact cleaners has presented a significant challenge for the companies operating in the electrical contact cleaner market.

Moreover, the shortage of skilled laborers in end-use industries, ongoing container crisis, supply chain constraints, rising inflation, and volatility in the market are also posing significant challenges to the growth of the electrical contact cleaner market.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the electrical contact cleaner market:

The reduction of performance of devices due to the rise in electric resistance in the contact areas giving rise to the use of electrical contact cleaners.

Highly compatible with contact surfaces such as metal, plastics, rubber gaskets, and others.

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenge:

Presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in electrical contact cleaners causing severe health problems to the workers

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Neha Singh, Sr. Research Associate, BIS Research, "The non-flammable products are witnessing the largest growth in the electrical contact cleaner market as they do not catch fire when the vapor or liquid comes in contact to open flames, sparks, or hot surfaces. Whereas, the rising health problems among the workers due to prolonged exposure to higher levels of chemicals and regulatory norms by the government are expected to affect the flammable product in future."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Companies in the Electrical Contact Cleaner Industry

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chemtronics

CRC Industries

WD-40 Specialist

Techspray

Ulbrich Group

SOURCE BIS Research