BIS Research Study Highlights the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market to Reach $18.85 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CRISPR gene editing market is projected to reach $18.85 billion by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 29.60% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The development of genome engineering with potential applications proved to reflect a remarkable impact on the future of the healthcare and life science industry. The high efficiency of the CRISPR-Cas9 system has been demonstrated in various studies for genome editing, which resulted in significant investments within the field of genome engineering. However, with so many advantages, limitations also exist, which need consideration before clinical applications.

The detailed study is a compilation of 09 Market Data Tables and 238 Figures spread through 296 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031"

Analyst's Take on the Market:

To emphasize the dominance of the kits and enzymes segment of CRISPR products market segment over other segments under the product category of CRISPR gene editing market in 2021 and 2031, Nitish Kumar, Lead Analyst – BIS Research, states, "The reason for market growth and the dominance of CRISPR products market segment can be attributed to increasing global geriatric population, prevalence of genetic disorders, chronic conditions, rising focus on research and development (R&D) of novel gene therapies, increased government and private funding for improved safety and outcomes provided by the CRISPR gene editing products."

View the Report from BIS Research at Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Abcam plc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Applied StemCell, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, OriGene Technologies, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Synthego Corporation, System Biosciences, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ToolGen, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Editas Medicine, Takara Bio, Inc., and Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations track various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the market dynamics. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is CRISPR gene editing?

What is the timeline for the development of CRISPR technology?

How did the CRISPR gene editing market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

How is the CRISPR gene editing clinical trial pipeline advancing?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global CRISPR gene editing market?

What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by key players to sustain this market?

What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of CRISPR products/therapies?

How is CRISPR gene editing being utilized for the development of therapeutics?

How will the investments by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global CRISPR gene editing market?

What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global CRISPR gene editing market in 2020?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What will be the growth rate of the CRISPR gene editing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

How will each of the global CRISPR gene editing market segments grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

Which product and application segments are expected to register the highest CAGR for the global CRISPR gene editing market?

What are the major benefits of the implementation of CRISPR gene editing in different fields of applications, including biomedical research, agricultural research, industrial research, gene therapy, drug discovery, and diagnostics?

What is the market size of the CRISPR gene editing market in different countries of the world?

Which geographical region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the CRISPR gene editing market?

What are the reimbursement scenario and regulatory structure for the CRISPR gene editing market in different regions?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global CRISPR gene editing market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

