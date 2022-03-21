BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Brain Disease Modalities and Software Market to Reach $21.86 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brain disease modalities and software market is projected to reach $21.86 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.31%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The opportunity for growth of the global brain disease modalities and software market lies in the integration of imaging solutions with novel biomarkers to enable diagnosis of a wider range of neurological disorders and integration of 3D amplified MRI, a new technological advancement in the field of brain imaging.

The detailed study is a compilation of 46 Market Data Tables and 153 Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Brain Disease Modalities and Software Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031"

USP of the Report

This extensive report can help with:

Aiding in the development of advanced imaging modalities and imaging software solutions.

Aiding in understanding the regulatory scenario of the market in different regions.

Aiding in understanding the patent trend of the market.

Aiding in targeting end users for increasing the adoption of brain imaging modalities and software.

Supporting in analyzing the market opportunities.

Helping to understand the competitive positioning of the key companies in the market.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Swati Sood, Lead Analyst – BIS Research, "The global brain disease modalities and software market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies due to the rising technology integration in medical imaging as well as the rising preference for imaging software solutions for enhanced accuracy of diagnosis of neurological disorders."

View the report from BIS Research on Global Brain Disease Modalities and Software Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include United Imaging Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Vuno Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Aspect Imaging, IXICO, QMENTA, Cortechs.ai, Quantib, Brainomix, Qure.AI, Imaging Biometrics, and A.I. Analysis, Inc.

Get FREE Sample Report Here

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of brain imaging modalities and software?

What are the key regulations governing the brain disease modalities and software market in key regions?

Which technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global brain disease modalities and software market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global brain disease modalities and software market currently?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global brain disease modalities and software market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the global brain disease modalities and software market?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research