BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Big Data in Healthcare Market to Reach $130.13 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global big data in healthcare market is projected to reach $130.13 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.96%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The global healthcare industry is expected to significantly benefit from the growth in the adoption of big data technologies. The advantages of the technology are immense and proven. Future growth is expected to be driven by more countries and their healthcare systems going digital and focusing on data-driven healthcare.

There are potential barriers to the implementation of big data in healthcare. It is expected that the industry will circumvent most of these in the future. Faster implementation of regulations and policies can go a long way in ensuring rapid adoption of data-driven healthcare technologies.

The detailed study is a compilation of 18 Market Data Tables and 154 Figures spread through 210 Pages

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Swati Sood, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Big data has been at the center of innovation related to COVID-19 treatments during 2020 and 2021. Established players, emerging startups, hospitals, and research facilities have used big data to solve the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for real-world evidence grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic phase. The pandemic became a strong use case for big data in healthcare and many companies were involved in big data analytics for the same."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Some key players operating in the market include Active Health Management, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, eClinical Works, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, MedeAnalytics, Inc., Verana Health, ConcertAI, LynxCare, Abacus Insights, Milagro AI, Datavant, and Clarify Health Solutions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the growth of the global big data in healthcare market?

What are the key regulations governing the big data in healthcare market in key regions?

Which technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global big data in healthcare market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global big data in healthcare market?

What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global big data in healthcare market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the global big data in healthcare market?

Which are the fastest growing countries in the global big data in healthcare market?

What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the global big data in healthcare market?

Which are the emerging companies in the global big data in healthcare market?

