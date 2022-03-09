BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market to Reach $3.03 billion by 2026

FREMONT, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market is projected to reach $3.03 billion in terms of revenue by 2026 at a CAGR of 24.42%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Agriculture technology-as-a-service business models provide the growers with certain features such as easy scalability and upgradation, convenient accessibility, quick deployment, and reliable data backups.

This solution is widely recognized by growers around the world. Two of the most popular pricing models under agriculture technology-as-a-service include the pay-per-use (PPU) and subscription models.

The detailed study is a compilation of 123 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 254 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market– Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026"

USP of the Report

This extensive report can help with:

This report covers major regions with established agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 36 players (including OEMs and equipment providers) has been done to offer a holistic view of the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market landscape.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The agriculture technology-as-a-service market is expected to be a great solution for a wide range of issues in the agricultural industry. Through a better adoption of the technology, agricultural productivity and efficiency can be maximized, and chances of crop failure will be reduced."

View the report from BIS Research on Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the agriculture technology-as-a-service industry.

Companies such as 365Farmnet GmbH, Accenture plc, AGCO Corporation, Agrellus, Inc., Agrivi, CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd., Deere & Company, DeHaat, Fujitsu Limited, Harvest Automation Inc., Hexagon Agriculture, IBM Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, SGS S.A., Small Robot Company, Syngenta AG, Taranis, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. among others.

Get FREE Sample Report Here

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global agriculture technology-as-a-service market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to agriculture technology-as-a-service?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the agriculture technology-as-a-service market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key agriculture technology-as-a-service companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research