BIS Research Study Highlights the Electric Vehicle Virtual Prototyping Market to Reach $5.6 billion by 2030

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle virtual prototyping market is projected to reach $5.6 billion in terms of revenue by 2030 at a CAGR of 33.83%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

One of the primary objectives of automobile manufacturers is to enhance the design process and obtain a more realistic model before producing a prototype, which is expensive and often must be made multiple times before the design is complete. The usage of a virtual prototype is one solution to the problem. The focus is on enhancing suspension systems and introducing advanced active suspension systems, as one of the key objectives for upgrading design is to increase handling and comfort.

The detailed study is a compilation of 68 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Virtual Prototyping Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030".

USP of the Report

A dedicated section focusing on the futuristic trends adopted by the key players operating in the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping market.

Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players offering a holistic view of the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping market landscape.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of electric vehicle virtual prototyping market at the region and country-level and granularity by application and product segments.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "Virtual prototyping is a software-based engineering method for virtually building, replicating, and testing a prototype under real-world conditions. Manufacturers have boosted product affordability by incorporating technology such as computer-aided design (CAD), simulation tools, and virtual reality (VR) with VP tools. Virtual prototype simulation also helps with effective manufacturing line and plant layout planning."

View the report from BIS Research at Electric Vehicle Virtual Prototyping Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Synopsys, Altair Engineering, Inc., Claytex Services Ltd, dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, EOMYS Engineering, ESI Group, Siemens, Waterloo Maple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc, Arm Ltd, Dassault Systèmes SE

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the electric vehicle virtual prototyping market.

Who Should Buy this Report?

EV OEMs

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Component Manufacturers

Virtual prototyping development companies

Automotive associations

Request a free sample of the report here

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

How does the supply chain function in the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

Which vehicle type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping during 2021-2030?

What are the key application areas for different product types that may experience high demand during the forecast period, 2021-2030?

Who are the key suppliers of different electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

What are the key offerings of the prominent service providers in the global market for electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global electric vehicle virtual prototyping, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2021 to 2030?

What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market

Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Market Simulation Software Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research