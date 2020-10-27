BIS Research Study, Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market to Reach $35.64 Billion by Fourth Quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market is projected to reach $35.64 billion by the fourth quarter of 2021, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 23.50% during the period between the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

The comprehensive study of the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

More than 1500 products present in the market

Pricing data for more than 500 products

Evaluation of over 350 brands

Market share analyses for more than 20 product categories

End-user preference data for over 50 end users

Detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 30 countries

Study of data of more than 80 companies

The detailed study is a compilation of 32 Market Data Tables and 361 Figures spread through 369 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market"

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and a visual dashboard of 1400+ products.

BIS Research study indicates that the increasing number of rising cases of COVID-19 globally, inciting the development of diagnostic tests, technological innovation resulting in the market pull, significant external funding supporting market growth, and favorable regulatory scenario aiding companies to launch COVID-19 diagnostic testing products., among others, are fueling the growth of the market.

The market intelligence by BIS Research additionally throws light on the opportunities existing in the market, such as the massive scope for adoption of COVID-19 point-of-care (POC) testing products in emerging nations that can be leveraged by players operating in the market.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include types of products offered, sample types used, technologies, end users, and regions. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study of the global market.

View the Report from BIS Research: Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market

The technology and ecosystem analysis of the global market include data analysis on the satisfaction level of different pricing analysis of preferred kits and assays and instruments. The study is majorly centered on the sub-segments and micro-segments of the different sample types and technology markets. The sample type segment is segmented into swabs, blood samples, urine samples, and others. Under the sample type segment, swabs have been further sub-segmented into nasopharyngeal swabs and oropharyngeal swabs.

Additionally, the technology segment has been segmented into molecular assays and immunoassays. The molecular assay segment under technology has been further sub-segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and isothermal amplification, among other segments. Also, the immunoassay segment under technology has also been sub-segmented into lateral flow immunoassays (LFIA) and enzyme immunoassay (EIA).

Emphasizing the dominance of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the region of COVID-19 diagnostic testing market in the third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2021, Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst at BIS Research, states, "In Asia-Pacific, several emerging and legacy diagnostics manufacturers are focusing on expanding their portfolio in diagnostics for COVID-19 testing and are actively involved in developing new technologies for the same with an aim to curb the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the governments of the Asia-Pacific region are undertaking a number of initiatives and are offering funding to the diagnostic companies to ramp the production rates of kits and assays to meet the growing demand from various end users."

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1001&type=download

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, BGI Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CENTOGENE Holding AG, Cellex Inc., CTK Biotech, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Luminex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of kits and assays, and instruments, operating in the field of COVID-19 diagnostic companies

Emerging companies in the field of COVID-19 diagnostic testing to assess the market situation.

How can market intelligence on COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Aid in product development

Help in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Offer go to market strategies

Support in diversifying the product portfolio basis risk and progression of technology

Help in analyzing technological substitutes and compare the specification

Aid in understanding the end-user landscape

Gain holistic views pertaining to the regions and understand the market potential of the countries.

Support in analyzing the competitive landscape to gain an understanding of the business strategies incorporated by the companies

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies take Strategic Decisions

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global healthcare system?

What are the key development strategies being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for COVID-19 diagnostic testing?

What is the reimbursement scenario for the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from the third quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021. What is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

The segments are:

The segments are: product type - kits and assays, and instruments



sample type - swabs, blood samples, urine samples, and others



technology - molecular assays and immunoassays



end-user - hospitals and healthcare centers, diagnostic centers and clinics, research institutions, and others



region - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , and Oceania/Rest-of-the-World

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the major strategies adopted by the countries for COVID-19 diagnostic testing?

