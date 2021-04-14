BIS Research Publishes Nine Market Intelligence Reports for Automotive Industry during the First Quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research has recently published nine premium market intelligence research reports for the automotive/mobility industries. Each of these titles published covers a variety of segments such as automotive cameras, autonomous vehicle processors, refrigeration components for battery thermal management system (BTMS) and charging system for electric vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving components, telematics insurance, automotive data monetization, thermal imaging market for mobility industry, solar panels for electric vehicles and chargers, and electric vehicle battery housing.

The studies conducted under the BIS Automotive section highlight that each market intelligence report compiled offers an update on micro-segments that are influencing the market, existing products and the advancements, market share analysis of various key players along with their financials, end-user preference data, and detailed global and regional market study analysis, among other things.

Who should buy automotive market intelligence reports by BIS Research?

Battery manufacturing companies

End-User OEMs

Component manufacturers

Automotive tier-1 suppliers

Automotive tier-2 suppliers

Companies planning to enter the automotive market space

Research institutions

Companies driving technology development for use in the automotive industry

EV Battery Housing Market

The evolution of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries has significantly contributed to the growth of the electric vehicle market over the last decades. The high energy density and charge retention capacity, along with low maintenance, are some of the benefits that have accelerated the growth rate of Li-ion as battery technology. With the growth in the adoption of EV batteries in the market, the demand for battery housing materials will also ramp up in the global market. According to a premium market intelligence report by BIS Research the global EV battery housing market is expected to create a market value opportunity of $4,478.0 million globally in 2025.

Solar Panel Market for Electric Vehicles and Chargers

The solar panels for electric vehicles and chargers are developed from various types of materials such as monocrystalline PV cells and poly-crystalline PV cells, among others. These solar panels act as an additional source of energy in vehicles and charging systems. This report considers electric passenger vehicles, electric commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and EV charging systems for estimations and forecast. According to a premium market intelligence report by BIS Research, the global solar panel market for electric vehicles and chargers market is expected to reach $1.56 billion by 2029.

Global Thermal Imaging Market for Mobility

In the mobility segment, drones with thermal imagers are widely used for various activities such as search and rescue operations, firefighting, solar farm inspections, utility inspections, and much more. For the vehicles used by the defense sectors of various countries, thermal imaging has a major role to play in surveillance around the borders and tracking movements in restricted areas. According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled, the global thermal imaging market for mobility is expected to reach $3.22 billion by 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness for thermal imaging for better surveillance and the need to combat accidents.

Automotive Data Monetization Market

Data monetization is presently at an early stage of adoption, and it has been made an important part of the strategy in many high-performing and fast-growing companies, especially from retail, services, automotive, finance, and banking sectors. With the rising number of autonomous vehicles on roads, a massive amount of data is being generated due to the growing count of sensors connecting these vehicles to each other and to external infrastructures providing information on geolocation, vehicle performance, driver behavior, biometrics along with other data, from these central intelligence-driven machines. According to the market intelligence report by BIS Research, the global automotive data monetization market is expected to reach $20.34 billion by 2030.

Telematics Insurance Market

In the case of telematics insurance, insurance providers can understand the risk profile of the car driver depending on the distance traveled, the average speed of the vehicle, the level of operation of the vehicle, and the general driving skills. This detail is used to charge for an acceptable premium. As a result, a safe driver would pay less insurance than someone who is a rash driver and uses a car a lot, thereby raising the risk of a crash and, in exchange, inviting a lawsuit. According to the market intelligence report by BIS Research, the global telematics insurance market is expected to reach $5.47 million by 2025.

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market

The automated systems in the vehicles are assisting drivers depending on observations of the surroundings. The systems warn the driver of dangerous situations. Moreover, it can also take control of the speed and direction of the vehicle in certain situations. A visible surge can be witnessed in the number of vehicles with automated features such as adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, automated emergency braking, and blind-spot detection. The current generation of ADAS features comprises adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and an advanced emergency braking system. Based on the BIS Research the ADAS and autonomous driving component market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Refrigeration Components Market for Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) and Charging System for Electric Vehicles

The automotive industry moving toward electrification faces a huge challenge of adapting to a market that renders most of its internal combustion engine vehicle products obsolete. As electric vehicles do not require any engine oil or diesel, and gasoline, many of these vehicles' salability rely heavily on the quality of their battery pack. Over the years, various companies have adopted strategies to develop advanced thermal management solutions for their vehicle battery packs and charging systems. Based on the market intelligence by BIS Research, the refrigeration components market for battery thermal management system (BTMS) and charging system for electric vehicles was estimated at $2.42 billion in 2019.

Automotive Camera Market

Cameras, radars, lidars, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic control units are the main components of the ADAS system (ECUs). These modules perform many ADAS functions in conjunction or independently, including adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane exit warning, traffic jam assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot identification. Over the last few years, the number of vehicles fitted with ADAS features has seen a visible surge. As a result of the rise in ADAS and autonomous vehicles, demand for automotive camera vehicles has grown in recent years, and a similar pattern is projected to follow in the years ahead. Based on the BIS Research market intelligence, the global automotive camera market is expected to reach $10.95 billion by 2025.

Global Autonomous Vehicle Processor Market

Sensors are the critical components of self-driving vehicles. Radars, lidars, cameras, and HD maps enable an autonomous vehicle (AV) to conceptualize and visualize its surroundings and detect objects on its way. These sensors have three essential tasks to perform, localization, detection, and tracking, and all these tasks are achieved through data fusion performed by processors at different Levels. Autonomous vehicle processors are developed by various semiconductor chip manufactures and various heavily funded start-ups. Companies are focusing on the up-gradation of their processing kits for new high-level autonomous vehicles in the market. According to the marketing intelligence published by BIS Research, the autonomous vehicle processor market was estimated around $5.07 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.98% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

The studies conducted under the automotive industry offer strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. BIS Research also offers bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

How can market intelligence reports published under BIS Automotive add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Help in analyzing technological substitutes and future trends

Aid in targeting a segment for product launch

Help in making the strategies required for the market

Help in understanding the geographical scenario of the market

Aid in analyzing the competitors' strengths and weaknesses

Assist in exploring new products

Help in understanding the growth of each domain

Assist in taking strategic decisions like investments, collaborations, and acquisitions

