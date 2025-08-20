BIS Abu Dhabi Students Awarded UAE Golden Visas for Exceptional Academic Achievement

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The British International School Abu Dhabi (BISAD), a leading Nord Anglia Education school in the Middle East, is proud to announce a landmark academic achievement: multiple students have qualified for the prestigious UAE Golden Visa in recognition of their outstanding performance in the BTEC and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations.

Record-Breaking Results in BTEC and IBDP

In a standout year for BISAD students, six out of seven BTEC graduates were nominated for the UAE Golden Visa, a long-term residency honour granted to individuals who demonstrate exceptional talent and academic excellence. This achievement underscores the strength of BISAD's BTEC programme and the dedication of its students.

Additionally, nine IBDP students scored 40 points or above, placing them among the top global achievers in one of the world's most rigorous academic programmes. These students have also received Golden Visa offers, further validating their commitment, resilience, and ambition.

Student and Parent Reflections

Year 13 student Isabelle McGlue said: "I'm so proud to have studied in the UAE, and completing my BTEC here has given me amazing opportunities. Receiving the Golden Visa recognition means so much for my future, and I'd encourage anyone considering the BTEC to go for it—it really does open doors internationally."

A Year 13 parent added: "Kayla has truly inspired us as her parents. She achieved these merits because of her hard work, focus, and dedication. Watching her succeed fills our hearts with boundless joy. To be recognised and nominated for a UAE Golden Visa is an honour, and we are sincerely proud."

School Leadership Perspective

Alan Cocker, Principal of The British International School Abu Dhabi, commented: "At BISAD, we believe every student's journey is unique, and we're proud to create personalised learning pathways that prepare them for success in higher education, the workplace, and life beyond school. Seeing so many of our BTEC and IBDP graduates recognised with Golden Visas is an incredible achievement. It not only invests in their future, but also reflects the calibre, hard work, and aspirations of our students; we could not be prouder."

About the UAE Golden Visa

The UAE Golden Visa is a prestigious long-term residency programme awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional academic or professional talent. It enables recipients to live, study, and work in the UAE, supporting the nation's vision of fostering innovation, excellence, and a future-ready talent pool.

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) plays a pivotal role in facilitating Golden Visas for top-performing students, particularly in strategic fields such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and entrepreneurship.

Empowering Future Leaders at BISAD

As part of Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools, BISAD empowers students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive—whether progressing to world-leading universities, launching impactful careers, or contributing positively to their communities.

For more info, visit BIS Abu Dhabi's website, contact the school's Admissions team at admissions@bisad.ae, or call at +971 (2) 520 0100.

Media enquiries

Karen Strickland

Karen.strickland@bisad.ae

+971 54 9984169

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 36 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

