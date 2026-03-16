Birth Injury Justice Center Highlights 2026 Medical Malpractice Policy Changes

BOSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Birth Injury Justice Center is drawing attention to medical malpractice policy changes expected to remain active in 2026 across multiple jurisdictions. The organization notes that these updates may affect how families evaluate potential birth injuries and medical negligence claims.

Birth Injury Justice Center

A birth injury can lead to long-term or permanent complications, including cerebral palsy. These health issues can change families' lives and may require ongoing management. If medical malpractice causes these issues, families may be eligible to file compensation claims to get money for their child's medical needs.

However, families often do not realize that there's only a limited amount of time to pursue financial payouts after a birth injury. Proposed legislative adjustments can impact these deadlines and what documentation is needed to pursue justice.

Medical malpractice is governed primarily at the state level, and legal standards can vary widely from one location to another.

Lawmakers continue to revisit health care policies, and laws may be updated to alter statutes of limitations (deadlines to file lawsuits), modify how expert testimony is presented, or change other rules that impact how a claim is handled.

While not every proposal becomes law, the Birth Injury Justice Center says the changes can create uncertainty for families trying to understand their rights during a stressful period.

"Parents dealing with birth injuries are often focused on getting the child the care they need, not legal policy changes," said Beth Carter, a nurse advocate with Birth Injury Justice Center. "But when laws shift, even slightly, it becomes harder for parents to know what information they need to take action for malpractice."

Among the changes are updates involving time limits to file a claim. In some states, legal proposals may change the deadlines to file, how "discovery" of an injury is defined, or what exceptions exist when medical complications are recognized over time.

The last issue is very important, as families may actually not know their child has suffered from birth injury medical malpractice after delivery. This is because symptoms may not appear until the child has gotten older. Any clarification or revision to timing rules can affect when a family should seek records, consult qualified professionals, or request an outside review.

Also, many malpractice cases require testimonies from specialists to help prove that a preventable birth injury occurred. Some states periodically make changes as to who qualifies as an expert, how their opinions must be disclosed, or what certifications are required.

The Birth Injury Justice Center noted that procedural updates are often framed as reforms, but they can carry practical implications for families trying to understand their legal options and the steps they must take to move forward.

"Parents deserve straightforward explanations of what the legal process generally requires, even before they decide whether they want to pursue a claim," Carter added. "That includes understanding what questions to ask, what evidence may be needed, and how changes in the law may influence their case."

Birth Injury Justice Center says it will continue publishing educational materials focused on birth injuries, malpractice situations, and legal options that may be available to families who have been affected.

The organization emphasized that medical and legal outcomes differ from case to case, and that families should seek guidance from experienced birth injury attorneys when evaluating deadlines or potential claims.

Visit the Birth Injury Justice Center website to learn about your options if your family has been affected by cerebral palsy, Erb's palsy, or other potentially preventable birth injuries.

Contact

Birth Injury Justice Center

Beth Carter

(855) 346-6101

nurse_beth@childbirthinjuries.com

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